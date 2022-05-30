Odessa man charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after police said a 13-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual abuse. Darren Ernest High, 31, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on May 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Wilson and Young Medal of Honor School after an unnamed student reported to ECISD staff she had been “groped” by High. The girl said the incident happened on May 13.

Later that day, the child was interviewed by advocates at Harmony Home. During the interview, the girl said that High, who had reportedly been drinking, had come into her room that Friday while she was sleeping. The victim said High knelt on the bed next to her and “caressed” her underneath her clothes. She said when she woke, High asked her to take off her clothes, but she refused and told High to “stop”.

The girl said that High had been sexually inappropriate with her on more than one occasion and that the abuse would happen if High had been drinking. On May 15, the girl said High told her to let him know when she was going to shower so he could help her take off her clothes. When the victim failed to tell High she was going to bathe, High reportedly confronted her when she exited the shower.

According to the affidavit, the 13-year-old victim said that on May 14 she told her mother about the things High had done. The girl said that after he was confronted by her mom, High pulled her aside and asked why she told.

The victim told Harmony Home advocates she was afraid the abuse would get worse.

Later that same day, officers interviewed the girl’s mom who reported that when she confronted High about the allegations, High said he was too trunk to remember anything.

Following the interview, a warrant was issued for High’s arrest, and he was taken into custody that same day. According to jail records, High was later released on a $50,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.