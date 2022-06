Samsung's 2021 foldable lineup was a massive success with the company selling more units of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 in their launch month than it did throughout all of 2020. No wonder, then, that expectations are high for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 for this year. With the go-to-market timeframe of these devices nearing, key details about them have constantly been making their way to the internet these past few weeks. Hot on the heels of a leak detailing the Galaxy Z Fold4's complete specifications, the Flip4's internals have also been revealed. Sadly, if you were expecting some substantial changes, prepare to be disappointed.

