SANDY POINT STATE PARK, Md. — Maryland officials are urging residents to be water safety aware after the drowning of a man at Sandy Point State Park. A boater and his family from Prince George's County launched their boat Sunday morning from the Sandy Point State Park marina. The 43-year-old man went for a swim in the Chesapeake Bay, got caught in the current and drowned. A passing boater helped the man out of the water, but by the time they got him back to the marina, it was too late.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO