Miami baseball team hosting 2022 NCAA Regional

The 2022 college baseball season got off to a good start for the UNC baseball program before they hit a rocky patch in March and April. But recently, the Tar Heels have managed to turn things around winning 15 of their last 17 and capturing the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship. And now they are being rewarded for it. UNC will host the Chapel Hill Regional for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament this week, having home-field advantage for their pod. The Tar Heels are joined by VCU (40-18), Georgia (35-21), and Hofstra (30-21) in the region. UNC is the No. 10 overall seed nationally and is matched up with the Stillwater Regional. That regional includes (7) Oklahoma State, Grand Canyon, Arkansas, and Missouri State. NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 3. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9. The 2022 College World Series will take place June 17-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO