Miami baseball team hosting 2022 NCAA Regional

By Alan Rubenstein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami baseball team has earned a top 16 national seed and will host a regional next weekend as announced by the NCAA on Sunday night. Miami is hosting a regional for the first time since 2016. The Hurricanes also hosted the Super Regional in 2016 on their way to the...

Ohio State football: The one upset alert game

The Ohio State football team should be favored in every game that they play this season. The only game that they have a chance to not be favored in is the game at Penn State in late October. There’s a reason for that; Ohio State is going to be really good this year.
Clemson fires baseball coach Monte Lee after missing NCAA tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson has fired baseball coach Monte Lee after his team missed its second straight NCAA tournament. First-year athletic director Graham Neff announced the move Tuesday. Lee had spent seven seasons with the Tigers. He made the NCAA tournament in each of his first four seasons to extend the program's run of 32 straight postseason appearances.
NCAA Tournament: Teams announced for Chapel Hill Regional

The 2022 college baseball season got off to a good start for the UNC baseball program before they hit a rocky patch in March and April. But recently, the Tar Heels have managed to turn things around winning 15 of their last 17 and capturing the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship. And now they are being rewarded for it. UNC will host the Chapel Hill Regional for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament this week, having home-field advantage for their pod. The Tar Heels are joined by VCU (40-18), Georgia (35-21), and Hofstra (30-21) in the region. UNC is the No. 10 overall seed nationally and is matched up with the Stillwater Regional. That regional includes (7) Oklahoma State, Grand Canyon, Arkansas, and Missouri State. NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 3. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9. The 2022 College World Series will take place June 17-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
NCAA baseball tournament: Chapel Hill regional television, first pitch schedule

After capturing the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, the Diamond Heels are now set to host a regional as the NCAA Tournament begins this week. North Carolina earned the No. 10 seed overall in the tournament, missing out on a super-regional, but will get to play the first round at Boshamer Stadium beginning on Friday. The Tar Heels will open play against Hofstra while Georgia and VCU do battle in the second game. UNC is getting hot at the right time, winning 15 of their last 17 en route to that ACC title game. After hitting a speed bump midseason following...
Sports
2 Trade Packages To Send Rockets’ Christian Wood To Miami Heat

If you type Christian Wood into a search engine, don’t be surprised if autofill suggests “trade rumors” following the name entering the NBA offseason. That’s how frequently the Houston Rockets big man is mentioned in hypothetical exchanges. It makes sense. Wood was brought on to complement a backcourt duo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden. The 26-year-old makes less sense for the team if he’s part of a rebuild.
Maryland, Michigan B1G's only teams to punch NCAA Baseball Tournament tickets

The NCAA Tournament bracket is set. Two teams from the B1G will get a shot to compete for a national championship. On Monday, both Maryland and Michigan heard their names called to make the Field of 64 for this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Terrapins will host one of the 16 regionals after claiming the B1G regular season title. The Wolverines earned an automatic bid after winning the B1G Tournament on Sunday.
Todd Frazier doesn’t hold back on Twitter as Rutgers baseball is shockingly left out of the NCAA Tournament

Rutgers baseball got left out of the NCAA Tournament, a surprising if not shocking decision from the selection committee. And Todd Frazier, the most prominent alumni of the baseball program, didn’t hold back on social media on Monday afternoon It was a tremendous year for Rutgers baseball, which finished 44-15 (17-7 Big Ten). They were remarkably consistent, having finished second in the Big Ten regular-season and second in the Big Ten Tournament. And yet the regular-season champion (Maryland) and the conference tournament champion (Michigan, who received an automatic berth) are both in the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers finished the season with a No....
Alabama Football: Why NIL will not bring down Nick Saban

There is little doubt the current use of NIL deals in recruiting is bad for college football. Unconstrained boosters have been a problem for the game almost from its beginning. The Alabama football program has not been immune in its history. Between Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant and Nick Saban, Alabama Crimson...
