Saint Clair County, AL

Louisiana man charged in St. Clair County crash that killed woman riding on back of motorcycle

By Phil Pinarski
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a man from Louisiana on charges related to a fatal crash in St. Clair County Sunday night.

According to ALEA, authorities arrived near mile marker 150 along I-20 just outside of Pell City on reports of a two-vehicle crash just before 5:45 p.m. Sunday. During the investigation, troopers discovered that a motorcycle and a Nissan Altima were involved in the crash.

Train blocking road crossings in Pelham

Authorities say the Altima struck the motorcycle from the back which led to the crash. Deborah and Garry Barrett were on the motorcycle when the collision happened. Deborah Barrett, 62, was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. Garry Barrett, 63, was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Altima was later identified as Joe Jenkins, 66, of Arcadia, La. He was later charged with driving under the influence, manslaughter and assault after authorities investigated the crash. He is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time.

Camie Daigle
3d ago

Selfish self centered people drinking and driving no regard to the laws so regardless of other people’s right to life! He knew better and just don’t care! Let him rot in prison for his crime

Jennifer Coggins Robertson
3d ago

So sad. Prayers for the husband in hospital and wife whom has passed and their families. 💔💔💔. Heartbreaking.

Pedestrian struck, killed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-359 in Tuscaloosa early Thursday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. The pedestrian, currently unidentified, died from his injuries. As a result of the incident, I-359 […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
