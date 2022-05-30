ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Illinois Gas Prices Hit All-Time High Over Holiday Weekend

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for Memorial Day, gas prices are at an all-time high in Illinois. Triple A...

www.wmay.com

wmay.com

Gas Prices Continue To Shatter Records

Springfield has hit a record high for gas prices for the second straight day. Triple A says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded locally jumped 14 cents Thursday to an all-time high of $4.96. Many Springfield stations are selling gas for more than five dollars a gallon for the first time ever.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Gas Prices Keep Climbing, Hit All-Time High In Springfield

Gas prices continue to shatter records in Springfield and across Illinois. Springfield’s average price jumped nine cents Wednesday to a record $4.82 a gallon for regular unleaded. Some local stations are now charging more than $5.00 a gallon for the first time. Statewide, the average price skyrocketed 13 cents a gallon between Tuesday and Wednesday, now standing at an all-time high of $5.13 for regular unleaded.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN Radio

The price of gas: How high can it get?

GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why gas prices in Illinois are at record highs, and show no signs of coming down. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
westsuburbanjournal.com

Illinois lost more than 104,000 residents in 12 months

Cities and towns in Illinois lost more than 104,000 people in the 12 months up to July 1, 2021, according to new U.S. Census data released Thursday. Nearly half of Illinois’ losses were from Chicago. The updated report also shows Illinois’ nearly 1,300 cities and towns combined lost 104,375...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois employers announce 1,149 layoffs in May; most planned mass layoffs of any month this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois employers announced more than 1,100 layoffs in May as part of planned "mass layoffs," the most in any month so far this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Report from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.Employers are required to file with the state for the WARN Report each month, giving 60 days notice of mass layoffs at single employment sites.The state's May WARN Report announced 1,149 layoffs, all of them permanent, most of them in the Chicago area.That's the most of any month this year in Illinois, with a total of...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Two DCFS workers suspended; more cannabis licenses release; ‘Big Jim’ items for sale

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has suspended two employees in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her mother. The agency said it suspended the investigator and a supervisor from “child protection duties” while it reviews their handling of the case. In March, an investigator with DCFS was assigned to check on the parents and the child, Amaria Osby. It was not until two months later on May 24 that the investigator made contact with the family and said there were no concerns of neglect. The child was found deceased the next day.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois' county fair season starts this week

The first of Illinois’ county fairs starts this week with the Greene County Fair in Carrollton. It runs through Saturday, June 4 with harness racing, truck and tractor pulls, a demolition derby, rodeo, and the queen pageants. Jerry Joyce is Greene County Fair Board President. The Macoupin County Fair...
CARROLLTON, IL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you've never been to Illinois, you are missing out on some amazing places. To help you get started, we've put together a list of 3 amazing yet affordable places in Illinois that are definitely worth exploring, according to online reviews. And if you live in Illinois but you've never been to any of these places, then you should add them to your list. Without further due, here are three beautiful places in Illinois to explore this summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

LIST: Richest billionaires in Illinois

(KFVS) - The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Illinois is now $5

(The Center Square) – Illinois gas prices reached $5 a gallon on average Tuesday,the only state east of the Mississippi currently at or above the $5 mark. It appears there is no end in sight for rising costs. According to AAA, prices hit $5 early Tuesday, dropped a couple...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
wmay.com

June 1, 2022

Gas prices continue to shatter records in Springfield and across Illinois. Springfield’s average price jumped nine cents…. Three people are dead in an apparent domestic incident in Montgomery County. Authorities were called to a…. June 1, 2022 5:13 pm. A Springfield man has been arrested in East St. Louis...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

