A man who drove his fiancée to the hospital before telling police she accidentally shot herself is now accused of her murder, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said officers were called to the hospital shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday and spoke with Gerald Smith, 31, who told them his fiancée, 41-year-old Cathy Watson, was "handling a firearm" when it went off, striking her.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO