1 dead, 4 injured after Elyria crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one dead and four injured.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on State Route 57 near I-90.

According to troopers, a 2022 Toyota Camry driven by 37-year-old Ashley Brown was heading northbound, when it failed to stop at a red light and struck a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A 31-year-old woman was flown to Metro Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The three other passengers were transported to Elyria University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

Troopers said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

