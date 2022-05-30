ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Fresh Strawberries

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UmAxt_0fuvsT1200

An outbreak of hepatitis A linked to strawberries is under investigation in the United States and Canada, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The multi-state, multi-territory outbreak is potentially connected to fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB, purchased between Saturday, March 5, 2022, and Monday, April 25, 2022.

A total of 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations have been reported nationwide in the US n connection to the outbreak. Data from Canada was not immediately available.

Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between those dates and then froze them for later consumption should not eat them.

The products were sold at the following retailers, including, but not limited to:

  • Aldi
  • HEB
  • Kroger
  • Safeway
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart
  • Weis Markets
  • WinCo Foods

If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away, the FDA said.

Epidemiologic and traceback data show that fresh organic strawberries sold as FreshKampo and HEB brands that were purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, are a likely cause of illness in this outbreak, the FDA said.

As this investigation is ongoing, additional products may be included, according to the FDA, which noted that more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks.

For information on hepatitis A from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), click here.

