'It's all about honoring the class of 2022': Seniors offered free graduation photos at Studio Be

HARVEY, La. — It's 'Bee Week' once again, and Thursday night the next Scripps National Spelling Bee champion will be named. Louisiana's 2021 Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-Garde will return to the competition to help crown the next champion. Avant-Garde made history when she won the title in 2021.
Noting his success in boosting academics and enrollment, St. Augustine High School announced on Wednesday that Aulston Taylor, who has been interim president and CEO of the school since last year, will take over the position permanently. Taylor, who at the time was the New Orleans school's chief development officer,...
NEW ORLEANS — Pride month officially began on Wednesday, and New Orleans has several events planned for people to celebrate. NewOrleans.com released a list of events that include the annual Pride parade, parties, drag shows, and more. The annual Pride Parade will be on June 11 at 5 p.m....
A long time ago, in a far-off land, a homely baker dusted some flour on their countertop and whipped up an ingenious idea for a tasty treat: deep fried dough, rolled around in a bowl of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, sweet, runny glaze, or whatever else you might like. Over the years, this simple recipe has been passed from baker to baker and continent to continent, with each culture and country taking on their own version of what we now call donuts. Today, these hole-in-the-center, sweet treats have become enough of a staple to necessitate a National Donut Day on June 3, and here, in New Orleans, we're always ready to celebrate. While our city is typically known for the donut's powdery, pillowy cousin, the beignet, Where Y'at has never failed to share the Crescent City's best purely donut joints. Thankfully, this year isn't any different. Here are our top five picks for where to get the classic doughy treat for this National Donut Day.
The trouble with this story is you can’t really be sure of anything. A famous 19th-century artist was long thought to be a free Black man, conducting a successful career in slavery-era New Orleans. But according to one scholar, maybe he wasn’t of African descent at all. And,...
Raising Cane's River Center was the location of Zachary High School's Class of 2022's commencement ceremony held May 19. A moment of silence was observed in memory of deceased classmates Joshua Morris and Tristan Vessel.
NEW ORLEANS — "We chose happy because that is exactly what he would want us to continue on this new journey through," Keri Hart said. For Keri Hart, every day is Memorial Day. "To us this year, you know, is a little different," Hart said. "It's our first year...
NEW ORLEANS — Graduates at two high schools in New Orleans have a lot to celebrate, as every single one of them was accepted to college. All 100 graduates of St. Augustine High School, an all-Black boys school, not only were accepted to college but also earned a combined total of $9.2 million in scholarships, the Vicksburg Daily News reported. A spokesperson for St. Augustine High School told KTVB that 99 of the students have decided to continue their education, while one is joining the military.
Three days after an 80-year-old woman was killed in a multiple shooting outside Morris Jeff High School’s just-concluded graduation ceremony, the last New Orleans public high school seniors to graduate will walk across the stage with a more visible police presence in attendance. Commencement ceremonies at Martin Luther King...
NEW ORLEANS — The St. Augustine High School board of directors has appointed Aulston Taylor to the permanent position of president and CEO, lifting the interim label from his previous title. Taylor and the board agreed to a three-year term that will run through 2025. “As God has ordered...
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
The Preservation Resource Center is looking for a talented Events Coordinator to join our team. The Event Coordinator assists in planning, overseeing, and executing events produced by the Preservation Resource Center, including fundraisers and educational programs. The Events Coordinator reports to the Director of Development, but will also work closely with the Communications Department and the Conservation and Education Department, depending on the type of event.
When longtime locals discuss contenders for “best all-around po’boy shop in all of New Orleans,” R&O’s is usually an integral part of the conversation. Fans of the stalwart seafood house located a literal stone’s throw from Lake Pontchartrain will wax poetic about a wide variety of the menu’s delectable standouts – Italian salads studded with tangy chopped giardiniera, oversized stuffed artichokes, seasonal boiled seafoods – before they even start talking po’boys.
Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
High school seniors from south Louisiana captured 54 of the 65 Louisiana scholarships announced Wednesday as part of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The 65 latest Louisiana winners were announced Wednesday, joining 40 announced in April and May. A final batch of winners will be announced July 11. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 students nationwide will have won National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million.
NEW ORLEANS — The vice president of Xavier University released a statement after a shooting happened following a high school graduation on the university's campus on Tuesday. Curtis Wright released the following statement on his Facebook page:. "Dear Xavierites, As I'm sure you are all aware, today our campus...
NEW ORLEANS — A local funeral home president is speaking about what he's seeing when it comes to gun violence across town. It seems more and more innocent people are being shot and killed and those at funeral homes say it's no easy task to prepare their family to say goodbye.
NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans postponed a meeting set for Thursday on the next round of garbage contracts. The first hurdle was cleared on Tuesday when a garbage contractor was picked for Gentilly, Lakeview and the Bywater areas. The focus now is finding a company to...
NEW ORLEANS — In 2008, College Track opened its doors in New Orleans with an inaugural class of 50 freshmen. Today, College Track New Orleans is the largest college completion program in the city with 563 total high school, college, and alumni served. This year, 52 high school seniors and 34 college seniors are graduating in the College Track Class of 2022, marking the next step on their journeys to lives of opportunity, choice, and power.
