Motorcyclist killed after crashing into a piece of construction equipment in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near 31st and Peoria.

It happened Sunday night. Investigators believe the motorcyclist crashed into a piece of construction equipment. The motorcycle did make contact with a Skiatook police cruiser, but it’s not clear if the motorcyclist was still on the bike at the time of impact.

The officer jumped out of his cruiser and tried to help, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

