Meet Biggie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

A lady earns the confidence of a female German Shepherd who has been stranded in the woods for several weeks and introduces her to another buddy in need of assistance. Judy Obregón, the founder of the animal rescue group The Abandoned Ones (TAO), wants to save a homeless German Shepherd in 2018. After getting information that the dog was wandering in the woods, she drove to Echo Lake Park in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO