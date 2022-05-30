Meet Biggie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

California-based hamburger restaurant Fatburger is looking to open this October at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300, Plano, in the Willow Bend Crossing shopping center. The franchise has locations in Arlington, Allen and North Richland Hills with plans to also open in Keller. Fatburger first opened in California in 1947 as a three-stool hamburger stand. The restaurant serves hand-pressed beef patties, scratch-made onion rings, homemade chili and hand-scooped ice cream, according to its website. A phone number for the restaurant has not yet been announced. www.fatburger.com.
Comments / 0