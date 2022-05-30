Colorado National Guard honors Memorial Day with flyover

CENTENNIAL, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Members of the Colorado National Guard are honoring fallen U.S. service members with flyovers, cannon salutes, concerts and more throughout Memorial Day weekend.

A ceremonial cannon salute started off the weekend at the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora. The Colorado Army National Guard 3rd Battalion, 169th Field Artillery began a cannon salute at 10 a.m. The 101st Army Band joined the 67th Army Band, Wyoming National Guard to honor and salute World War II veterans with a swing-style musical performance.

On Memorial Day, the Colorado National Guard will fly over Memorial Day events across the state. The 140th Wing will launch jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

The aircraft will fly over events in:

Parker at 10:45 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Cemetary of Western Colorado and Grand Junction at 10:50 a.m.

Fort Logan National Cemetary at 11:25 a.m.

Boulder at 12 p.m.

The events of the weekend and the flyovers are to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the U.S.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.