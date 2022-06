An annual festival is back again this year and plans to be bigger and better than ever. The 6th annual. African American Heritage and Music Festival, also known as Juneteenth Celebration, will be held on June 18-19 at Viking Park in Humboldt, Tenn. The event on Saturday runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., then picks back up Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

HUMBOLDT, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO