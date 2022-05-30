ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Town Board Votes To Settle 2017 Lawsuit Stemming From Police Drill At East Quogue School

27east.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton Town Board members voted on May 24 to settle a lawsuit brought by an East Quogue special education teacher against the school, the town and its police department in... more. I initially had written a lengthy rebuttal to Ed Surgan’s response to my letter titled “Party of Lies”...

www.27east.com

Comments / 0

Herald Community Newspapers

L.I. officials protest a state bill—and win

Dozens of Long Island county, town and village elected officials, as well as scores of concerned suburban residents, converged for a news conference at Tobay Beach in Massapequa on May 27 to protest a bill in the state legislature (S6917C). Present at the mews conference was a broad, bipartisan contingent...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

Preserving Southampton’s Historic Maps, Officials Say, Is An Important Modern Task

In a vault in the bowels of Town Hall, the history of the Town of Southampton rests on climate-controlled shelves. Well, as much of the written and drawn history as... more.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Proud Boys once again march through Rockville Centre

For the second time in six months, the alt-right political group known as the Proud Boys marched through Rockville Centre. Dozens of people joined its procession across Sunrise Highway on May 21, and down North Village Road as people watched from the sidewalks and inside local businesses. Some were observed giving the OK hand gesture, which has become associated with “white power,” and labeled a hate symbol in 2019 by the Anti-Defamation League.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Suffolk County Police#Long Island Rail Road#Law#Town Board Votes#Southampton Town Board#Republican#Americans
fox40jackson.com

New York police investigating Long Island high school threat: report

Police in New York’s Long Island reportedly are investigating a possible threat Thursday against Division Avenue High School in Levittown. The alleged threat comes as all schools in the area are seeing an increased law enforcement presence, Nassau County police told News 12 Long Island. Further details about the...
LEVITTOWN, NY
27east.com

Blade Agrees To Cancel Sag Harbor Seaplane Flights — For Now

Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been... more.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

27Speaks: Bans Target Leaf Blowers as the Industry Says Transition Time Is Needed

Many East End towns and villages have adopted more stringent restrictions on gasoline-powered leaf blowers in recent years and in some cases outright bans seasonally or year round. Noise pollution, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions are among the concerns that advocates for the bans raise, while members of the landscaping industry say battery-powered blowers are inadequate replacements and more time is needed for a transition. Joining our editors to discuss the merits of the arguments over leaf blowers are Ivan Roman, the owner and founder of landscape design, install and maintenance company Heirloom Gardens, and Andrew Messinger, the writer of the Hampton Gardener column for more than four decades.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Water project complaints aired at meeting

With construction well under way on the Bay Park Conveyance Project — a massive effort to improve water quality and storm resiliency across Nassau County — some residents are pleading for a solution to the problem of excessive noise caused by the construction. Work on the project started...
MERRICK, NY
27east.com

Blade’s New Regularly Scheduled Sag Harbor-NYC Seaplane Service Sets Off Alarms In Village

Seaplanes have landed in and taken off from the bay outside the Village of Sag Harbor for years. But the news this week that Blade, the booking agency known for... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company's website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company's website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... 2 Jun 2022 by Stephen J. Kotz.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

A Cry For Action

It’s almost quaint to remember, a decade ago, the standing complaint within the Republican Party that the Democrats were relying too much on “judicial activism” to enact policy. Complaints about so-called activist judges became part of the standard rhetoric, and... A Team Of Heroes. This week, May...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Airport Holiday Traffic Up Over 2021

East Hampton Town had hoped that Memorial Day weekend 2022 would be the first sliver of a summer season in which it was able to tamp down the din of...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A call to action at Nassau Community College

Since it opened in 1959, SUNY Nassau has often been described as the jewel of Nassau County and the New York state community college system. We have been one of the prime economic engines for the county, and a magnet for attracting residents. It is time to reinvest in the college so that its faculty can offer continued quality academics, programs and curriculum to prepare students for the 21st century.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Arrest in hit-and-run death of mother of 5 on Long Island

NEW YORK - Suffolk County Police have arrested a Brentwood woman for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Commack woman in Hauppauge on May 23. Madeline Henriquez, 22, is charged with manslaughter and other charges. The vehicle went off of the road around 10:15 p.m. and hit Cherokee Fletcher, 28,...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection With Overdose Deaths Of Four On East End Of Long Island

Two Long Island men are facing charges for conspiring to distribute drugs that led to the deaths of four people in the East End last summer, federal prosecutors announced. Riverhead residents Marquis Douglas - also known as “Prince,” and “President,” age 36 - and Jesse “Jah” Pace, age 38, were charged in Central Islip federal court with conspiring to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longislandadvance.net

BREAKING: Burlington building to be purchased for medical facility

NYU Langone and the Long Island Community Hospital confirmed plans to fill the approximately 55,000-square-foot structure at 199 East Main Street in Patchogue, formerly Burlington Coat Factory. The facility will be made into an ambulatory surgical center with physician offices, though the sale of the property has not yet been finalized.
PATCHOGUE, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook beach closed to bathing

West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The announcement was made in a press release from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on June 1. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr....
STONY BROOK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Dangerous Road in New York State

We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

