Temperatures reach up to 90s on Memorial Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of us across western Massachusetts had to deal with temperatures in the 90s Monday and we will be staying in the 90s once again on Tuesday.

With temperatures in the 90s early this week, many people are having to try and stay cool for Memorial Day events. The reason we are seeing these warm temperatures is because of a high pressure system that is settled to our south in the Atlantic Ocean creating a rise in the jet stream.

This rise in the jet stream is called a ridge which allows warm air to be pushed up from the south and into the Northeast. It wont last long though, as we will see temperatures cool back down toward the end of the week.

