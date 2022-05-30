ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Temperatures reach up to 90s on Memorial Day

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAsEe_0fuvmDmY00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of us across western Massachusetts had to deal with temperatures in the 90s Monday and we will be staying in the 90s once again on Tuesday.

What is open and closed on Memorial Day

With temperatures in the 90s early this week, many people are having to try and stay cool for Memorial Day events. The reason we are seeing these warm temperatures is because of a high pressure system that is settled to our south in the Atlantic Ocean creating a rise in the jet stream.

This rise in the jet stream is called a ridge which allows warm air to be pushed up from the south and into the Northeast. It wont last long though, as we will see temperatures cool back down toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Atlantic Ocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Legislature’s approach to East-West Rail Authority remains clouded

A passenger rail extension into western Massachusetts looms as one of the most impactful projects on the table now that Gov. Charlie Baker and federal officials have identified a "path forward" for it, but lawmakers still will not say what -- if anything -- they will do in the next two months to get the idea off the ground.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy