Remembering Teg: Colonel Crawford's Ryan Teglovic impacted countless lives

NORTH ROBINSON — Ryan Teglovic was many things.

Father. Husband. Coach. Friend. Role model. Mentor. Follower of Christ.

And he knew how to not only balance all of them, but excel at each and every one.

"He was two separate guys, but he wasn't," Nick, his son, said. "He left work at work, and when he was at home it was family time. Wherever he was, he was all in there. But he was also like a father on the field and off to other guys.

"You could tell he just loved everybody."

And everyone loved him.

Upon being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Jan. 18, 2021, the outpouring of support from the school, community, county and beyond was immeasurable. When Teglovic passed away Friday night, one day shy of his 50th birthday, the news spread and the support was overwhelming for Nick, sisters Kristen, Abbi (Burkhart), Kari (Raudebaugh), Allison and Molli, and wife Lori.

"The night he died I talked to a couple people and told them, but then I started getting texts from players from Carey, players from Bucyrus, players from Buckeye, Wynford kids," Nick said. "One of his former players is a Marine in Australia right now and he messaged me on Facebook wanting me to call. I called him in the morning; it was midnight in Australia. The countless people who called me, texted me, reached out — it's amazing the impact he had on everybody.

"Even kids at school at Crawford who didn't play sports, them telling me the impact he had on them at school. Football is his love, but he had school, too. It was cool to see not only did he show that love and care in the sports world, but also in school."

Impacting the community right away

Teglovic, a South Central graduate, arrived at Colonel Crawford before the 2008 football season, taking over a program that hadn't had a winning season in more than a decade. By the time he stepped down in mid-February, he had led the Eagles to two league titles, their first playoff appearance (2012), first playoff win (2015), first multi-win playoff run (2021) and first consecutive playoff appearances (2021-22) while winning 93 games along the way.

"You just knew he was a great person and you could tell it was more than just football," athletic director David Sheldon said of his first meeting with Teglovic. "He was a great football coach, but you could tell he had a special, special way with kids. And all kids in the circle of life — kids from troubled homes, good kids — you knew he had a special way of communicating. He changed our football program around.

"But more than that, Teg changed kids' lives."

As the head of the guidance department, Teglovic's reach wasn't limited to football players only. He made an impact on anyone, and everyone, he encountered.

"When I think of Teg, he was a disciple of Jesus Christ living — that's what he was here," Sheldon said. "He was a disciple on Earth which every one of us can follow his lead. The impact he had on our kids, the community, everything.

"It was just the way Ryan treated people. He treated them the right way whether it be teachers, students — not just football players — the whole student body. The last several years he was in the guidance department and had relationships with non-football players. I look back and, I tell ya, it was the good Lord working through his body.

"He was such a man of faith, and we all knew where Teg stood with that. That was an important part of why he was so special with people."

Friendships on, and off, the gridiron

Current high school principal and soon-to-be AD — taking over for Sheldon, who is moving to become Treasurer — Jake Bruner's history with Teglovic goes way back before their time together on staff.

Bruner had been an assistant for more than half of his time at Colonel Crawford and was announced to be the football program's next head coach after Teglovic stepped down.

"We were friends beforehand," Bruner said. "We were in a masters class together in 2001, which was my first year at Shelby — I was there for four years as an assistant. Then I went to Bucyrus to be a head coach. I met him my first year teaching in a masters class, didn't know who he was, we became friends because I wanted to be a head coach and he was a head coach.

"My first 7-on-7 practice at Bucyrus was with Ryan Teglovic at South Central. We just became friends ... and we talked all the time when he was at South Central. He took the Colonel Crawford job when I was at Bucyrus in 2008, so we played against each other and were competitors."

And while they were competitors, Bruner was the one coming out on top every time. Except for their final meeting.

"I'm a Crawford grad, so I wanted to beat my team, I didn't want to lose to them," he said. "He was building the program, but he was a competitor. We had some fierce games back and forth, and he was always cordial after a game, win or lose. Ryan beat me my last year for the first time, and I was really happy for him because he had a really nice team and they worked really hard to get the program back to where it was."

The transition from friendly rivals to coworkers after Bruner made the move to Colonel Crawford as an administrator and joined Teglovic's staff was an easy one.

"One of my favorite memories of him — one I'll always cherish — is from two years ago when we won at Wynford," Bruner said. "I was calling the offense and making sure when we took a knee there wasn't any time left. I was really focused on us getting the snap, taking a knee, game over kind of thing.

"When we finally took the last snap I felt someone jump on my back, and I had no idea who it was. It was Ryan. I was like — 'Holy moly, it's coach Teglovic jumping on my back' — but that was a great memory."

The fierce competitor in Teglovic wasn't only applicable to game days. He was a fighter in all aspects of life, and his fight never wavered. Even this past fall when he led the Eagles to a 10-2 record, he never missed a game despite undergoing treatment.

"On Friday nights he was so stoic at times it was hard to know how much pain he was in, and how much he was going through," Bruner said. "I remember specifically being at Smithville in Week 2, we made sure he didn't ride the bus this year and a coach drove him. One of our coaches drove him and they got there late. I asked the coach how he was doing and they said they didn't think he was doing well. He looked good ... and he was a pretty fiery pregame speech guy, but he didn't say much to the team at all. We just prayed. And I remember thinking, he's hurting.

"He missed all of the month of June last year, then in July they cut him from sternum down, and showed up at practice the first day in July. But he wanted to be there, and I talked to his wife many times, you could tell that's where he wanted to be. And I think it kept his spirits up, it kept him going. He felt guilty the whole time, but it went smoothly for us last year, and a lot of that was because he had laid the foundation beforehand."

A senior year full of memories

As much as Bruner was around him, Nick was there for it all.

"I can't even put into words how he did it," Nick said. "But he's a fighter, and even as he was passing my mom was telling him it's OK, he didn't have to keep fighting. Every time she said that, he kept fighting harder. That's both of my parents, but my dad wasn't going to let this thing take him easily."

Two weekends ago at the district meet, Nick — along with Molli, a sophomore — were able to throw discus and shot put one more time in front of their dad. Parked out in the field between the two events, Teglovic watched on as Molli narrowly missed regionals by 4½ feet and Nick competed in a loaded group for the final time in an Eagles uniform.

"He kept a journal and my sisters were reading through it the other day ... they came across two track meets he had starred that he wanted to come to, and he was able to come to both of them," Nick said. "One of them was districts. I performed better than I had been — I didn't qualify, but my sister was right there — and it was cool for him to be there.

"He told us after how proud of us he was. It was really important because he had that meet starred in his journal."

Looking back on things, Nick was grateful to be able to spend so much time with his dad. And he shared several special moments with him this past fall, but none was bigger than in their rivalry game against Wynford.

"It was really special to have him as my coach," Nick said. "The night he died a couple guys texted me and said they were going to the field to pray, and I asked if they cared if I came along. We prayed, and as I was walking off the field I got to our spot. It's where my favorite picture was ever taken of us. When I got the interception against Wynford, me and my dad hugging after that, the smile on his face.

"I knew he was always proud of me regardless of what I did, but that was one moment I really knew and I could tell you the exact spot that happened, the exact spot we hugged. It was just a really cool moment I'll treasure for the rest of my life."

My own experience

Typically reserved for columns, I felt compelled to share my own story. Teglovic was one of the first coaches to really welcome me in as the new guy in town, always making time after games, at practices, during the week, whenever, to talk to me if I asked.

And when I first reached out early last year to write about his prognosis, I shared with him that my father was battling cancer as well. Immediately he took interest in that, and since that point every single interaction I had with him — on the field, off the field, in the school — he would make sure to ask about my dad and said he was praying for him.

The fact he not only remembered, but took the time to ask every time is something I'll never forget.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Colonel Crawford High School Gymnasium, located at 2303 State Route 602, North Robinson, OH 44856. A funeral service will be held at Colonel Crawford High School Gymnasium at 11 a.m. Thursday with a burial to follow at Edwards Grove Cemetery in Greenwich at 1 p.m.

zholden@gannett.com

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Remembering Teg: Colonel Crawford's Ryan Teglovic impacted countless lives