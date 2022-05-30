Another Busy Weekend On Tap For Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be hosting a carnival all of next week and the fun begins this Friday. The carnival will run for 10 days between June 3 and June 12 on the lower level near Green Hyundai. Carnival-goers will be able to enjoy 16 rides such as the […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Fair will kick off on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting will be part of a Business After Hours event held at the grandstands of the Macon County Fairgrounds, located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. […]
There is so much going on the Pride Month! Check out these great opportunities to learn and celebrate with The Phoenix Center:. OUT on Adams Store- 413 E. Adams- Wednesdays and Saturdays- 9a-noon. June 2 @ 11:30a- AgeLinc Lunch and Learn- Speaker Jonna J. Cooley PhD, Phoenix Center. June 4...
It’s Pride Month, and we’re talking about the importance of being an ally. A great person in our Springfield Community doing so is Tiffany Mathis, CEO and Executive Director at Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois. Check out her interview with Sarah Smerz below.
Don’t look now, folks, but summer is here and things are happening! As in, the type of things that you’re used to seeing during a normal summer. Don’t believe us? Check out the Chambanamoms events calendar. Fortunately for you, we’ve narrowed it down a bit to cherry-pick some of our favorites.
GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
May 31, 2022 – The 166th Annual Macon County Fair is June 2 – 5 at the Macon County Fairgrounds which are located at 3700 North Westlawn Avenue in Decatur. Admission to the fair is $5 per person and children under 3 are free and parking is free.
Jennifer Hunt, second from right, joins a group that was set to walk in a parade during the 2021 Juneteenth celebration in Lincoln. A central Illinois city named for President Abraham Lincoln is not so keen on a celebration that marks Lincoln's landmark achievement — ending slavery in the U.S.
Dream Center Springfield has taken another step toward a fall opening by hiring an executive director. Dan Hartman, a finalist for the Illinois Teacher of the Year Award in 2020, was hired by the non-profit's board of directors to lead the school.
Hit the road with your kids this summer for more than 31 unique day trip ideas that are a short drive from Champaign-Urbana. We can’t wait to see where our adventures take our families this summer! Load the kids up for a day trip and make some fun memories as a family this summer (no overnight stay required).
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
Ten free concerts in the summer thanks to the Levitt AMP Springfield grant program. On the Y Block at 4th and Jackson in downtown Springfield. Bringing our community together through the power of free, live music. #musicmoves. This free music series is made possible locally by a partnership between Downtown...
“The hometown team deserves a hometown beer! Buzz Bomb Brewing Company is proud to partner with the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes for a custom beer, the Lucky Lager! An easy drinking, helles style beer, perfect for a summer night at the ballpark. Support your local team, support your local brewery. Cheers to a great season!”
Springfield has hit a record high for gas prices for the second straight day. Triple A says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded locally jumped 14 cents Thursday to an all-time high of $4.96. Many Springfield stations are selling gas for more than five dollars a gallon for the first time ever.
The county fair season kicks off this week in Illinois. First out of the gate is the Greene County Fair in Carrolton where Jerry Joyce is county fair board president. The Macon County Fair in Decatur also opens this week. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters are responding Wednesday to an attic fire in Springfield. Crews said they responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 5500 block of International Parkway. Firefighters found smoke showing from the eaves and a working fire in the attic area. A hydrant was used...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An elementary school in Connecticut received a shooting threat Wednesday afternoon. A police investigation revealed the suspect’s identity, a 14-year-old student at Springfield High School. On June 1, the Springfield Police Department was contacted by law enforcement in Newtown, Connecticut about a telephone threat to commit a shooting at Sandy Hook […]
Town of Normal officials said Wednesday that "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene will not be able to perform as planned at Make Music Normal later this month. The news comes one week after organizers of the Saturdays on the Square concert series in downtown Bloomington said Marlene would have a conflict with her scheduled performance on July 16.
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Ride a UTV this summer? Don’t forget these rules before hitting the road. In a Facebook post, Taylorville Police Department reminds UTV owners that drivers need to be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license. All passengers must be at least eight years old. An insurance policy covering all […]
Motorists across Illinois and the rest of the country continue to deal with gasoline prices that are reaching new records almost daily, and it appears there is no end in sight. Illinoisans on average are now paying more than $5 a gallon for gasoline. A year ago it was $3.20...
