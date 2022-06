A Litchfield woman is dead after rear-ending a bus Tuesday in Macoupin County. Illinois State Police say the bus had stopped on Route 16 at County Line Road as it waited for a vehicle in front of the bus to complete a left turn. A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Grace Keeton of Litchfield struck the rear of the bus. Keeton was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver and several passengers on the bus were not hurt.

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO