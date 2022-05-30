ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Boat Explosion On Illinois River Injures 14

By Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating a boat explosion at a Northern Illinois marina that injured 14 people. The boat was docked at...

WSPY NEWS

Couple who lost home in Grand Bear fire to move on

A couple who lost their home in a massive fire at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica on Monday say they will try to move forward. No one was hurt in the wind driven fire that destroyed seven cabins and over twenty individual units, but Sheila and Mark Brombosz's home was reduced to ashes.
NORTH UTICA, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
UPMATTERS

Illinois woman dies in UTV crash in northern Wisconsin

MERCER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a UTV that was carrying six occupants and left one dead and another in critical condition. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 5:20 p.m., a call came in regarding a UTV crash in Mercer. The UTV reportedly went off the road and was upside down in the water.
MERCER, WI
Suspect Arrested In Springfield Homicide

A Springfield man has been arrested in East St. Louis in connection with a shooting death last month. The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Demaro Brownlee Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and various weapons charges in the shooting death of Jayvon Watson. Watson was shot May 24th in the 1000 block of East Laurel. He was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Illinois quick hits: Two DCFS workers suspended; more cannabis licenses release; ‘Big Jim’ items for sale

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has suspended two employees in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her mother. The agency said it suspended the investigator and a supervisor from “child protection duties” while it reviews their handling of the case. In March, an investigator with DCFS was assigned to check on the parents and the child, Amaria Osby. It was not until two months later on May 24 that the investigator made contact with the family and said there were no concerns of neglect. The child was found deceased the next day.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Thousands Of Dollars Raised For Family Displaced In Grand Bear Fire

Imagine losing everything in a fire. That's what happened to a family of six in the Grand Bear Resort blaze. Lena Beale of La Salle has organized a Go Fund Me account on behalf of her sister Grace, her husband Jason and their four children. They're uninjured but lost everything in the Memorial Day fire.
LASALLE, IL
wjol.com

American Flags Destroyed In Wilmington & Joliet

Two incidents on Memorial Day involving the destruction of American flags. In Wilmington, an annual tradition of flags lining the bridge over the Kankakee River saw the flag poles snapped in half and thrown into the river. More than 40 flags are placed there. Meanwhile, a private home in Joliet suffered a similar fate. A homeowner in the area of Campbell and Larkin lined their property with 12 flags of which someone broke or stole the flags.
JOLIET, IL
Secret Chicago

The Largest Waterpark In Illinois Opens This Saturday

Water park season is upon us. Illinois’ largest waterpark, Raging Waves, is opening for the summer on June 4 and will celebrate its 15-year anniversary. From this Saturday the public will once again be able to enjoy 32 water slides, 43 private cabanas, the enormous wave pool, the relaxing lazy river, and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
hoiabc.com

Severe storms possible this evening

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Warm, breezy conditions will continue through much of the workday before the chance of severe storms by the end of the evening commute. Tuesday will start off warm and humid with temperatures in the mid 70′s by the end of the morning commute. It’ll be another breezy day as strong southwesterly winds drive warmer, more humid air into the region throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80′s. The warm, moist air will act as a fuel source for storms that will develop off to our west earlier in the day ahead of a cold front.
101wkqx.com

Four Illinois donut shops named in the top 100 in the U.S.

All donuts are good, but let’s be honest, some are just better than others. Yelp recently released their top 100 in the country and four Chicagoland places made the top of the list! Starting at number 8, Dip and Sip Donuts, is located at 2256 W Roscoe in the Roscoe Village. They offer premade donuts and custom stuff too. Country donuts is at number 25, they’re at 181 W. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake. They specialize in old-fashioned donuts, but also boast powdered sugar and red velvet. Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland do just that, old fashioned donuts! Find them at 11248 S Michigan Ave. And finally, at number 87, Gurnee donuts is at 4949 Grand Ave. Go get some fresh ones!
ROSCOE, IL

