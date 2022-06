Okoboji, IA (KICD)– The Okoboji Foundation has awarded 418 thousand dollars in its 2022 grant cycle. President Mindy Gress says 175 thousand dollars went to the YMCA of the Okoboji’s to help develop outdoor space at Camp Foster. 50 thousand dollars will go toward the next stretch of the Dickinson County trail system, 40 grand for rebuilding the train tunnel at Arnolds Park Amusement Park, 40 thousand dollars for a new roof at the Dickinson County Historical Society, 21 thousand dollars for a wheelchair lift at the Spirit Lake fish hatchery, and 39 thousand for the Children’s Interactive gallery at the Pearson Lakes Art Center.

