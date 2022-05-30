Steamship Authority announces cancelation of some Memorial Day ferries

Nantucket ferry (Steamship Authority)

WOODS HOLE, Mass. — The Steamship Authority announced the cancelation of some Memorial Day ferries due to a staffing shortage.

As a result of the shortage, the last two round trips of the MV Governor were dropped from Monday’s service schedule, according to officials.

Passengers booked on trips heading from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard have been rebooked. Passengers headed from the Vineyard to Woods Hole are being urged to arrive at the terminal no later than 30 minutes prior to their scheduled sailing time.

Officials are working to move vehicles onto earlier trips to create space for displaced reservations.

Online booking for off-island trips has also been temporarily halted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

