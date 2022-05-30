ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Steamship Authority announces cancelation of some Memorial Day ferries

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQOMU_0fuvdOAe00
Nantucket ferry (Steamship Authority)

WOODS HOLE, Mass. — The Steamship Authority announced the cancelation of some Memorial Day ferries due to a staffing shortage.

As a result of the shortage, the last two round trips of the MV Governor were dropped from Monday’s service schedule, according to officials.

Passengers booked on trips heading from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard have been rebooked. Passengers headed from the Vineyard to Woods Hole are being urged to arrive at the terminal no later than 30 minutes prior to their scheduled sailing time.

Officials are working to move vehicles onto earlier trips to create space for displaced reservations.

Online booking for off-island trips has also been temporarily halted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Thousands of flights canceled nationwide during busiest Memorial Day weekend in years

BOSTON – Thousands of flights were canceled around the country on what has been the busiest Memorial Day weekend in years.According to AAA, just over three million people were expected to fly this weekend.Boston was one of the top 10 Memorial Day destinations, so Monday figures to be a busy day at Logan Airport. Travelers across the country had to deal with cancellations in recent days. At Logan Airport, 50 flights were canceled on Saturday. Another 15 were canceled Sunday, followed by 12 more on Monday. According to FlightAware, Delta canceled the most amount of flights of any airline this weekend with more than 250 canceled nationally on Saturday.Delta said the cancellations were due to bad weather and air traffic control actions.A spokesman for Delta said the airline is trying to give people at least 24 hours notice that their flight was canceled.Delta also told CBS News that 90% of customers who had a flight canceled on Sunday were rebooked later in the day.To avoid travel troubles on Memorial Day, check with your airline before leaving home and arrive for your flight at least two hours early. 
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Outer Banks home that collapsed into ocean reveals he was in process of MOVING it to nearby lot to protect it from storms - as he shows photo from just hours before showing no problems

A photo taken just hours before an Outer Banks home collapsed into the ocean showed it was standing strong before a powerful storm tore it down. Pat owns one of the two unoccupied homes along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe, North Carolina that fell into the waves due to high tides and strong winds on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woods Hole, MA
Boston, MA
Cars
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Boston, MA
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NECN

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Memorial Day#Vehicles#The Steamship Authority#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

Cruise passengers 'report nausea and vomiting from chemical fumes' on board Carnival Magic ship as US Coast Guard prepares to board vessel in Virginia after Bahamas voyage

The Coast Guard are investigating a chemical smell reportedly causing illnesses among passengers on board a cruise ship in Virginia on Wednesday night. Passengers of the cruise ship Carnival Magic were said to be vomiting and feeling nauseous after they reported chemical fumes aboard the vessel. Members of the Coast...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS News

The 50 best ice cream shops in Massachusetts - according to you

BOSTON - If you live in Massachusetts, no matter your neighborhood, a top-notch homemade ice cream shop is likely just a short drive away. In fact, Bay Staters may have won summer's sweet tooth jackpot. "I think Massachusetts probably leads the country in homemade ice cream," said Sundae School owner...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Damaged While Docking in Jamaica

While docking in Falmouth, Jamaica on Thursday morning, Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas collided with a small concrete mooring pylon, causing dents, paint scrapes, and other damage to the cruise ship. The incident happened while the ship was backing into its assigned spot at the dock, but...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Boston

3 white sharks spotted off Nantucket chomping on dead whale

The sighting follows just days after the first official white shark sighting of the season off Massachusetts. The sharp-toothed visitors to the waters off Massachusetts are officially back. Three great white sharks were spotted off Nantucket on Wednesday, chowing down on a dead whale near Tuckernuck Island, according to the...
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
99K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy