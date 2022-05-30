ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Growing and eating a Florida summer garden with Polk County Extension agents

By Kenny Coogan
WMNF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s listener filled episode, Anni and Kenny interviewed Anne Yasalonis and Andrea Nikolai extension agents in Polk county to discuss how to grow and eat a summer garden in Florida!. Anne Yasalonis is the...

www.wmnf.org

