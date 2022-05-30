ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft Teams update will finally eliminate this unnecessary headache

By Max Slater-Robins
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ivdc0_0fuva5f900
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is preparing to update one of the most annoying things about its Teams collaboration platform, the company has revealed.

A post (opens in new tab) to the Microsoft 365 roadmap explains that Teams will soon allow users to choose which local folder that files will download to.

"Teams will now enable users to select the default download location where they would like to have their files downloaded," the company says. "This is applicable only on the desktop client. Teams on the web will continue to honor the setting in the browser."

The roadmap update was added on May 23 before being updated on May 26, so Microsoft is currently working on making this change into a reality. The company seems to optimistically think the update will shift this very month.

While it might not sound like the most world-changing update ever, it will make a difference for anyone that regularly gets sent files on Teams, which is a fair few of us. Being able to choose a specific folder makes a big difference, especially for more ephemeral files.

Keeping it fresh

Even as the pandemic begins to recede, hybrid working and remote working are here to stay – the office is no longer the hub of all work.

One of the winners has been Microsoft, thanks to its deep relationships with enterprises, and the Microsoft 365 suite of services, including Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft makes some of the best productivity tools around but nothing is ever perfect and we keep a pretty close eye on the Microsoft 365 roadmap page.

With Google Workspace hot on its heels, Microsoft has to remain nimble and willing to make incremental but regular changes to Teams and its suite of office software more broadly.

An exclusive TechRadar Pro survey recently showed that Microsoft 365 is the chosen productivity suite for nearly 60% of US businesses, compared to just 15% who chose Google Workspace.

But complacency is the killer of innovation and Microsoft cannot afford to rest on its laurels to retail that position.

Making sure that Teams caters to the need of all users, not just the users Microsoft wants to listen to, is the key to continued success. Well, alongside having the deepest relationships with huge enterprises, of course.

Max Slater-Robins has been writing about technology for nearly a decade at various outlets, covering the rise of the technology giants, trends in enterprise and SaaS companies, and much more besides. Originally from Suffolk, he currently lives in London and likes a good night out and walks in the countryside.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The top 10 highest paid CEOs of the Fortune 500

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The world's richest person also received the highest CEO compensation in 2021. Elon Musk, the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla, topped Fortune's new list of the most highly compensated...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Should Oracle or Alphabet buy VMWare instead of Broadcom?

It’s not an inexpensive transaction, but thanks to a “go-shop” provision that gives VMware 40 days to “solicit, receive, evaluate and potentially enter negotiations with parties that offer alternative proposals,” there’s market speculation that another bidder could enter the fray. After chewing through analyst...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon shutting down all service and support for Cloud Cams

Starting December 2, 2022, Amazon will be dropping all support and service for Cloud Cam devices and accompanying apps. People first learned about the drop from an email Amazon sent out to customers. A user on the HomeKit subreddit was gracious enough to share the information. Going through the email, the entire video history from your Cloud Cam will be deleted on December 2, but you’ll be able to download the recordings. The Cloud Cam – Key Edition will also lose its functionality to connect to smart locks and manage codes on the final day.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Watch out for this dangerous new Microsoft Word scam, Office users warned

Cybercriminals have found a new hole in Microsoft Word (opens in new tab) documents that allow them to distribute malware (opens in new tab), researchers are saying. Discovered by cybersecurity expert Kevin Beaumont, and dubbed “Follina”, the hole leverages a Windows utility called msdt.exe, designed to run different troubleshooter packs on Windows.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Teams#Microsoft 365
Reuters

Microsoft says will not resist unionization efforts by employees

June 2 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) will not resist unionization efforts from its employees, its President Brad Smith said on Thursday, in a sign of growing receptiveness in the tech sector that has been for long unconcerned about organized labor. Microsoft recognizes employees legal right to choose to form...
BUSINESS
TravelNoire

Emirates Airline To Accept Bitcoin, NFT And Metaverse

United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s leading flag carrier, Emirates Airline is due to accept Bitcoin while continuing to explore NFTs and metaverse. Hoping to engage with customers in a manner that is both faster and more flexible, the airline has recently revealed that they will accept Bitcoin as a payment service. With the aviation industry slowly adopting bitcoin as a payment service, Emirates Airlines will be the second airline to embrace it. Lot Polish Airline was the first in 2015 to directly accept digital asset payment of flight tickets.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
TheStreet

Why Microsoft's Warning Could be Good News

Tech companies are finally getting real about their futures. Just a few months ago, being a tech company meant something very specific and brought a certain cachet to most market watchers. After riding the ebbs and flows of the Great Recession, weathering the pandemic and finding itself more popular than...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
protocol.com

Sheryl Sandberg will leave Meta after 14 years this fall

Sheryl Sandberg announced Wednesday she is stepping down as chief operating officer of Meta after 14 years. Sandberg announced her departure in a Facebook post, saying that she will spend the next few months transitioning before leaving the company in the fall. "When I took this job in 2008, I...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

This Microsoft Edge update wants to steal you away from Chrome for good

Microsoft really wants Chrome users to move to Edge (opens in new tab) and has, to that end, introduced a new feature, exclusively for the users of the Google browser. As seen on 9to5Google, since Edge version 101, which was released in early April this year, the browser has had a feature allowing users to constantly keep importing data, automatically, from the Google Chrome browser.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Most secure browsers: Here's our pick

Nowadays, pretty much everyone has a favorite browser (opens in new tab) for everyday use, but does this browser of choice belong among the most secure browsers out there? That’s the question we’ll like to answer in this article. Whether you’re simply surfing the web, conducting business, or...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Shares of Meta, Facebook’s Parent, Rise After Sheryl Sandberg Announces Exit

Click here to read the full article. Shares of Meta Platforms climbed more than 3% Thursday, coming after longtime COO Sheryl Sandberg — one of the most powerful women execs in the tech industry — announced she was stepping down from the role. The rise in Meta stock came amid a broader uptick in tech stocks, as the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.4% by midday. In after-hours trading Wednesday, Meta’s stock price had dropped as much as 3% on the news that Sandberg, a 14-year veteran of the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, was departing. Year to date, Meta shares...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Snowflake and Carahsoft Team to Streamline the Procurement of Snowflake Data Cloud in AWS Marketplace

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that it has authorized Carahsoft as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace Distributor Seller of Record (DSOR), which can help streamline the procurement process for public sector agencies who wish to leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud. Snowflake will work with Carahsoft, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and its resellers to enable public sector agencies to quickly obtain and implement Snowflake’s technology in the AWS Marketplace to easily transform, integrate, and analyze their data.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

What are iQoo phones? A guide to the company and its smartphones

IQoo is a young smartphone brand that joined the bandwagon recently. The company has been making its presence felt thanks to some true value for money devices back home and in the international markets. In case you find the name iQoo slightly strange, then you’re not alone. Unlike the names...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Lightworks 2022 review

Lightworks is a great free video editor with numerous tools to satisfy most casual video editors, although if you want more advanced features, you’ll need to pay for the privilege. Lightworks has long topped our list for the best free video editing software. It’s powerful, customizable, with multi-track editing...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

LaunchNotes looks to transform how software product teams communicate changes to customers

The company had a couple of big announcements today around funding and a new platform approach. The internal teams needed to understand what was coming, and if the changes were substantial or not, whether that’s marketing, sales, support or any other department that was working with customers. The customers needed to know what has changed and how it affected them. This has typically been done via release notes, but the founders saw these as static and inadequate to communicate fully to the various stakeholders what they needed to know about the latest release.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy