Effingham County, IL

Monday Police Blotter

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffingham Police arrested 36 year old Rusty J. Weber of Teutopolis for disorderly conduct. Rusty was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 35 year old Kerry J. Kline of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth, drug paraphernalia, and hypodermic needle. Kerry was taken to the Effingham County...

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham County during May. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Clark and Crawford County during May. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated...
EFFINGHAM, IL
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Fayette County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. May 31, 2022 at approximately 6:30 a.m. Unit 1- Ryan A. Tune, 35-year-old male from Patoka, IL – Deceased. PRELIMINARY:. A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound on 600th Street at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Kerry Sutton, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Clay County during May. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
Person Of Interest In Double Homicide In Montgomery County Found Dead

A suspect in a double homicide in Montgomery County is dead after he apparently took his own life. Information from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says that on Wednesday at approximately 3:14 A.M., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting in Witt Township. 38 year old Trista D. Casey of Witt and 40 year old Michael S. Cunningham of Litchfield were both located inside the residence. Evidence at the scene indicated that both individuals had been shot multiple times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
Barbara J. “Barbie” Sechrest, 68

Barbara J. “Barbie” Sechrest, 68 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. A reception will immediately follow until 3:00 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center, formerly the Effingham Knights of Columbus Hall.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Jarrett Bradley Sarver, 22

Jarrett Bradley Sarver, 22, of Cowden, IL tragically left his family and friends on Monday, May 30, 2022, doing what he loved, living life to the fullest. Jarrett was born on November 14, 1999, in Effingham, the son of Zachary Wyatt Sarver and Jaime Rene Jarrett. He was a 2018 graduate of Cowden-Herrick High School and through his love of aviation and patriotism he proudly joined the United States Air National Guard. He was assigned to the 126th Air Refueling Wing where Senior Airman Jarrett Sarver, an inflight Refueling Craftsman (Boom Operator) was known in the 126th Operations Group as one who would always step up to volunteer, always had a positive attitude and was very good at his profession. He performed every task with pride and precision. Earlier this month he was recognized as a top performer in the 126 ARW Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection. He deployed to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Theater in 2021. He successfully completed 510.5 flying hours and over 138 sorties since joining the 108th Air Refueling Squadron in 2017. Senior Airman Sarver flew his final mission on May 24, 2022.
COWDEN, IL
Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, 74

Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Patricia was born on April 15, 1948, in Windsor, the daughter of Clinton Everett and Catherine Rita (Kearney) Wall. She was a 1966 graduate of Windsor High School. Pat married the love of her life, Charles Raymond Purcell on January 1, 1994, and they were blessed with 25 years of marriage before his passing on April 15, 2019. Pat earned her associate degree from Lake College in 1991; her Bachelor of Science in Recreation Administration from Eastern Illinois University in 1994; became a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist in 1995 and completed her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Illinois in Springfield in 1997. Through the years she was a Mary Kay associate, worked at JCPenney, Meis, Elder-Beerman, Hinsdale Hospital, numerous nursing homes in the area, Charleston Transitional Facility, CCAR and enjoyed being a paraprofessional and substitute teacher in various schools in the area but above all she treasured being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker doting on her loved ones. Pat was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Garrett Baldridge Post 725 in Windsor, Jr Women’s Club and United Methodist Stephen Ministry. Pat was a giver of her time, she loved to help others. She enjoyed boating on Lake Shelbyville, YMCA water aerobics, attending events at the Little Theater in Sullivan, spending time with her children and grandchildren and cheering them on at all their games.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Lyda Doris Greenwood, 89

Lyda Doris Greenwood, 89, of Effingham, IL, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Lucille Fern Eckelberry, 78

Ms. Lucille Fern Eckelberry, 78, of Fairfield and formerly of Flora, passed away at 7:27 am, Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Brookstone Assisted Living in Fairfield. Lucille was born on January 9, 1944, in Olney, the daughter of Lester and Phoebe Anna (Loudermilk) Osborn. She worked mostly in the Flora area, as a home health provider for Addus Healthcare. Fern, as she was referred to by many of her family and friends, loved to grow flowers. She always had many plants around her house and later in her apartment. She was a crafter, loving to sew and crochet. Lucille was an avid dog lover, and she had a passion for donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to help fight childhood cancers. She had been attending the Xenia Community Church in Xenia when she could.
FLORA, IL
Margaret Ann Wood, 88

Margaret Ann Wood, 88, of Flora, passed away at 6:20 pm, Monday, May 30, 2022 while residing at Flora Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Margaret was born January 10, 1934 – the first child to Raymond “Elby” and Ruby A. (Stanfield) Pierson. On July 19, 1954 she...
FLORA, IL
Recipient Of Facklam Scholarship Announced

Aubrey Collins has been named the recipient of the Delbert and Maradyl Facklam Scholarship. Aubrey is a 2022 graduate of Teutopolis High School and plans to attend Indiana University in Bloomington, IN to pursue a business degree. The Delbert and Maradyl Facklam Scholarship is open to seniors at Teutopolis High...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
Local Agencies To Receive United Way Funding

Recently various local non-profit organizations with a 501(c)3 certificate made presentations to United Way of Effingham County requesting funding from the 2022 – 2023 Campaign. Agencies presented a specific program in which they requested funding. The United Way of Effingham County Grants Committee, which is comprised of 17 members, selected agencies to receive funding based on the recognized needs assessment for Effingham County.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Trading Post Monday, 5/31/22

FOR SALE: $30 mountain cur/husky puppies, 1 female, 3 males. Great personalities. First shots & wormed. Pick up south of Dieterich. Call 217-663-3503. LOOKING: 2002 Buick Regal for Parts. Call 217-821-3504.
DIETERICH, IL

