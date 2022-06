(SPRINGFIELD) Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday signed a nursing home reform bill that he says will improve care at facilities across the state by addressing a number of issues. The main theme of the new law is to hold facility owners accountable by tying funding increases into improved care for residents. The law includes a new pay scale for certified nursing assistants that increases wages based on years of experience and connects nursing home funding to improving key quality measures. Taking effect on July 1st this year, the measure requires the use of federal funding, which at this time is still pending approval.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO