You can save up to $300 on Purple mattresses at this Memorial Day sale—shop now

By Anna Popp, Susan Yoo-Lee and Elsie Boskamp
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Purple is offering up to $300 off mattresses during this epic Memorial Day mattress sale right now. Reviewed/Purple Mattress

If you're expecting a hot summer 2022, we have a cool Memorial Day mattress deal for you. A Purple mattress can help minimize back pain and make those warm nights a little cooler. Right now, you can snag serious savings on best-selling Purple mattresses during this Purple mattress Memorial Day sale.

For a limited time, shoppers can upgrade their sleep set up with up to $300 off select Purple mattresses. During the Memorial Day sale, you can take home the Purple mattress in a queen size for $150 off. For even more savings, save 20% on pillows and bedding or save up to $500 on the Purple Ascent adjustable base bed frame with select mattress purchases.

For a mattress that works well for a variety of sleep positions, you can't go wrong with the brand's flagship Purple mattress —one of the best mattresses we've ever tested . In testing, we found the mattress slept cool and had limited motion transfer. "This is undeniably a good bed. If you like a firm mattress and are in the market for something that will keep you cool no matter how hot it gets outside, Purple is more than worth a close look," our tester said. Right now, you can pick up the queen size for $1,249 today and save your wallet $150.

Save as much as $300 on a Purple mattress during this massive Memorial Day mattress sale. Purple

If you want a hybrid mattress that has all the bells and whistles at an affordable price point, take a look at the Purple Hybrid mattress . Typically, a queen size lists for $2,399 but during the Memorial Day sale, you can get the hybrid mattress for $2,149 and save $150. With the same high quality as Purple's standard sleeper, the Purple Hybrid mattress is an upgrade that comes with built-in coils, perfect for those who want maximum pressure relief. According to the brand, the bed's grid columns cradle your body for maximum support and comfort and the GelFlex material doesn’t retain heat so you stay cool throughout the night—making this mattress a winner.

If you’re in the market for a new bed, take a look at these Purple mattress Memorial Day deals to snag some serious savings.

Shop the Purple Memorial Day mattress sale .

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can save up to $300 on Purple mattresses at this Memorial Day sale—shop now

