Atlantic Legion Memoria Day Ceremony at the Field of Glory

(Atlantic) The Atlantic American Legion Post hosted a Ceremony this Memorial Day at the Field of Glory at the Atlantic Cemetery. One of many observances held across the country to remember our fallen men and woman who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Pastor Heather Santi-Brown of the United Church of Christ.

Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett provided the keynote address.

Mayor Garrett added never to forget the sacrifice made for our freedom and never take it lightly.

Taps.

The Atlantic Boy Scout Troop 54 presented the flag to start the ceremony, and the Atlantic Marching band performed the National Anthem, Armed Forces Salute, and God Bless America.