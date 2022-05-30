ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Legion Memoria Day Ceremony at the Field of Glory

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) The Atlantic American Legion Post hosted a Ceremony this Memorial Day at the Field of Glory at the Atlantic Cemetery. One of many observances held across the country to remember our fallen men and woman who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Pastor Heather Santi-Brown of the United Church of Christ.

Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett provided the keynote address.

Mayor Garrett added never to forget the sacrifice made for our freedom and never take it lightly.

Taps.

The Atlantic Boy Scout Troop 54 presented the flag to start the ceremony, and the Atlantic Marching band performed the National Anthem, Armed Forces Salute, and God Bless America.

Western Iowa Today

Denison-Schleswig edges Atlantic in Extra Innings in Hawkeye Ten Conference Baseball Game

(Denison) In a Hawkeye Ten Conference baseball game, Denison-Schleswig scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning and edged Atlantic 3-2 on Wednesday night. The Monarchs scored three runs on four hits, and Atlantic scored two runs on five hits. Denison-Schleswig scored runs in the second and third innings to grab a 2-0 lead. The Trojans countered with two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game. The Monarchs sealed the win with a run in the bottom of the ninth on a wild pitch.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sunnyside Pool Opening Delayed

(Atlantic) Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said they will unfortunately have to push back the opening of the Sunnyside pool a little longer. Rasmussen said, “Last night while preparing for opening today we discovered a hole in one of our chlorine lines which has led to our chlorine levels dropping significantly past the legal level to open.”
ATLANTIC, IA
