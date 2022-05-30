ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins police locate vehicle from hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist

By Stephanie Butzer
 3 days ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Thanks to a tip from a community member, Fort Collins police were able to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist on Friday.

On Friday around 8:20 p.m., officers with the Fort Collins Police Department learned about a crash involving a cyclist and a pickup truck on the I-25 NE Frontage Road north of Mountain Vista Drive. The driver of the pickup fled southbound, leaving the 35-year-old bicyclist with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team began investigating the crash and were able to determine the car was either a gray or silver four-door Nissan Titan with a temporary license plate. The vehicle's front passenger mirror was left at the scene and police said the Nissan may have other front passenger side damage. A Medina Alert was issued through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

On Sunday, a citizen noticed a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect car. Knowing authorities were searching for the vehicle, the person called police and said the car was at City Park in Fort Collins.

Police responded and located the Nissan Titan. It was missing the front passenger side mirror and had damage to its front passenger side. The Medina Alert was deactivated at 5:32 p.m.

“Due to a Medina Alert and an observant community, we were able to quickly locate the vehicle involved in this crash," said Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Traffic Enforcement Unit. "This case highlights the strong partnership between the community and law enforcement to solve crimes."

The suspect has not been located as of Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available.

