The Vampire Diaries’ Next Generation: Candice Accola, Ian Somerhalder and More Stars’ Kids

By Yana Grebenyuk
 2 days ago

Their little ones! Candice Accola , Claire Holt and more stars from The Vampire Diaries franchise have offered a glimpse at their families off screen.

The Texas native welcomed her first daughter with Joe King in January 2016 . “I’m in love again," Accola wrote alongside an Instagram shot of her baby's feet. The couple later expanded their family with a second child. The musician also shares daughters Elise and Ava with ex-wife Julie .

"Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant,” Accola said during an episode of her “Directionally Challenged” podcast in August 2020. "I feel comfortable and confident enough to discuss it now. I am someone who likes to keep pregnancy to myself and obviously with my partner, my husband, and our immediate friends and family until I feel comfortable and confident that I'm in a place in my pregnancy and the baby's OK and I'm OK, the best it can be. But I'm finally at that place right now, which feels really good.”

After giving birth to her daughter Josephine, Accola opened up about the ups and downs of motherhood .

"I was living in quarantine due to the ongoing global pandemic, with two teenagers doing distance learning, a 5-year-old begging for a playmate, a dog begging for a walk, and a newborn baby who was having trouble sleeping because she only poops once a week (apparently it’s a thing). Needless to say, as a parent, and as partner, I was not the best version of myself," she wrote for SheKnows in May 2021. "We needed sleep. I wanted help."

In May 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that Accola had filed for divorce from King due to "irreconcilable differences." According to court docs, the twosome pulled the plug on their relationship earlier that year after previously celebrating seven years of marriage.

Holt, for her part, has also been candid about her journey to expand her family. Five months before her nuptials with Andrew Joblon , the Australia native revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in March 2018.

The Aquarius alum later discussed her loss and how it brought the pair closer . “It was just really amazing to have a partner who was relentlessly there for me and so supportive and fights his own pain to help me out through it all,” she exclusively told Us in February 2019. “It was really beautiful as well. Obviously what we went through was tragic, but it brought us so much closer together. And I think it’s difficult to say this, because I would have loved to have had the baby and the pregnancy work out, but I wouldn’t change it because I learned so much and it really strengthened our relationship.”

Holt and Joblon went on to welcome a son in March 2019 and their daughter in September 2020. In honor of Mother's Day, the actress reflected on getting to celebrate her growing family . "On a serious note I remember how rough Mother’s Day was after my miscarriage. I never thought I’d have photos like this to post. Thinking of all those waiting with heavy hearts and hoping for a rainbow ❤️ ," she captioned an adorable photo posing next to her little ones in May 2021.

Keep scrolling for a guide to The Vampire Diaries alums' family members:

