Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals to expect in 2022

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyU6Z_0fuvMEnz00

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching – falling this year on 12 and 13 July – it’s time to start thinking about what deals and discounts could be in store for Nintendo’s best selling handheld .

Prime Day is a two-day online shopping event at Amazon, with discounts across a massive range of top-rated products, from the latest tech to Amazon’s own devices , home appliances , beauty and more. A key product category on Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be gaming , and we expect to see deals for Playstation , Xbox and Nintendo fans alike.

Speaking of Nintendo, here we’re focussing on the Japanese gaming company and the Prime Day 2022 deals for its Switch console. The Nintendo Switch is always a major talking point during the Prime Day sale, often selling out in record time.

In particular, there will be a lot of interest in the Nintendo Switch OLED (£304.95, Amazon.co.uk ), the latest console that arrived towards the end of 2021 and so wasn’t a part of last year’s Prime Day event. Now a few months old, we’re hopeful that the new Switch might have its price reduced (even if it’s only ever so slightly, or we see bundles) as part of Amazon’s big summer sale.

As Amazon Prime Day shopping veterans, we’re here to help bring you all of the best Nintendo deals, focusing exclusively on Switch consoles, games, accessories and bundles included in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales event.

Don’t forget that every Switch game works with every Switch console, so while there are various models of the Nintendo machine, any game featured in the sale will work with the Switch you already own. Similarly, if you see a cut-price Switch that isn’t the latest Switch OLED model, don’t worry about it, because the latest games will work just fine.

Read more:

When will Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals begin?

For 2022, Amazon has announced that Prime Day will return to its usual July schedule, this year taking place on 12 and 13 July. As for when Nintendo Switch deals will land, it’s impossible to say for now. The deals might arrive at the start of day one, or crop up at some other point during the two-day event. The retailer is also launching early Prime Day deals from 21 June, so we could see Switch deals as early as next week.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals?

Yes. Although everyone loves to bag a bargain, a main driving force behind Amazon’s event is to entice shoppers into signing up for the retailer’s Prime service .

Prime membership currently costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and for that subscribers get free next-day delivery (or even same-day where available), exclusive access to certain deals, streaming movies and TV shows from Prime Video , music streaming, free Deliveroo Plus, and same-day grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Morrisons in certain postcodes.

A membership might be well worth the £7.99 a month if you intend to use all of those services. But if you only want to use Prime to grab a deal on Prime Day 2022, then we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial a couple of weeks before the sale begins. You can then cancel your Prime membership after the event (but within 30 days to prevent being charged) if you no longer want to be a subscriber.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in 2022

We expect to see discounts on consoles, games, accessories and bundles for Prime Day 2022 – and, unlike last year, the new Switch OLED console might well be included in the sale. Other versions of the console, like the Nintendo Switch lite and regular Switch, should also see their prices reduced for the two-day event.

Meanwhile, there will be savings on accessories like cases, controllers and screen protectors, plus games from the Mario and Lego franchises, among many others. The deals won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to keep a careful eye on this article during the 48-hour event to make sure you find what you’re looking for at a great price.

Last year’s best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Come, join us for a quick stroll down memory lane as we remind you all of the best Nintendo Switch deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021. We saw a £20 saving on the Nintendo Switch lite console in blue (£184, Amazon.co.uk ), and Nintendo’s own Ring Fit Adventure game (£54.95, Amazon.co.uk ) was cut by £10, which was our pick for best fitness game available on the Switch .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgZy0_0fuvMEnz00

As for games, there was 25 per cent off Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and a small saving on Lego Worlds (£25.74, Amazon.co.uk ). Lastly, Lego Harry Potter Collection (£20.95, Amazon.co.uk ) had its price cut by £15.

When it came to Nintendo Switch accessories in the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale, the Orzly carry case (£12.91, Amazon.co.uk ) was better than half price, and there was money to be saved on a twin-pack of Nintendo Switch joy-con wheel accessories (£11, Amazon.co.uk ), too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqHlE_0fuvMEnz00

Will the Nintendo Switch be in stock for Prime Day?

Nintendo Switch consoles have been known to receive the discount treatment on Prime Day, often bundled with some of Nintendo’s biggest games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£45.99, Amazon.co.uk ) at a reasonable price. While we can expect to see the original Nintendo Switch go on sale on Prime Day, the Nintendo Switch Lite (£184, Amazon.co.uk ) is also likely to be available.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model (£304.95, Amazon.co.uk ) is the one to look out for this Prime Day. The newest iteration of the console was only released back in October 2021 but it’s easily our favourite version of the handheld console yet so we’re hoping to see it available with some first-party Nintendo titles. While we have a strong feeling that the different Switch models will be available, they’re likely to sell quickly, so you better act fast once the Prime Day sales begin.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

By keeping your web browser tuned to IndyBest, of course. But then we would say that. To get the best out of Prime Day 2022, keep an eye on this article, and others across the site, as they will be updated regularly in the run-up to the shopping event itself. This is where you’ll find the best deals, chosen by Indybest experts.

