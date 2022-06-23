ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: Confirmed dates and early offers on consoles, games and more

By Alistair Charlton and Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyU6Z_0fuvMEnz00

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching – falling this year on 12 and 13 July –it’s time to start thinking about what deals and discounts could be in store for Nintendo’s best selling handheld .

Prime Day is a two-day online shopping event at Amazon, with discounts across a massive range of top-rated products, from the latest tech to Amazon’s own devices , home appliances , beauty and more. A key product category on Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be gaming , and we expect to see deals for Playstation , Xbox and Nintendo fans alike.

Speaking of Nintendo, here we’re focussing on the Japanese gaming company and the Prime Day 2022 deals for its Switch console. The Nintendo Switch is always a major talking point during the Prime Day sale, often selling out in record time.

In particular, there will be a lot of interest in the Nintendo Switch OLED (£304.99, Amazon.co.uk ), the latest console that arrived towards the end of 2021 and so wasn’t a part of last year’s Prime Day event. Now a few months old, we’re hopeful that the new Switch might have its price reduced (even if it’s only ever so slightly, or we see bundles) as part of Amazon’s big summer sale.

As Amazon Prime Day shopping veterans, we’re here to help bring you all of the best Nintendo deals, focusing exclusively on Switch consoles, games, accessories and bundles included in the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales event.

Don’t forget that every Switch game works with every Switch console, so while there are various models of the Nintendo machine, any game featured in the sale will work with the Switch you already own. Similarly, if you see a cut-price Switch that isn’t the latest Switch OLED model, don’t worry about it, because the latest games will work just fine.

Read more:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

For 2022, Amazon has announced that Prime Day will return to its usual July schedule, this year taking place on 12 and 13 July. Excitingly, the pre-Prime Day deals have kicked off earlier than ever before, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on the top discounts on games and consoles. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some of the best Switch deals we’ve seen already.

The best early Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers (neon red/blue): Was £74.99, now £57.95, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymvbt_0fuvMEnz00

Each Switch console (with the exception of the Lite version) comes bundled with two detachable Joy-Con controllers, which can be used by one player each for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£38.95, Amazon.co.uk ). But if you’re hoping to play with up to four players, then picking up an extra pair of Joy-Cons is a safe bet. Luckily, this fetching pair of neon red and blue controllers are now available at 23 per cent off.

In our round up of the best Nintendo Switch accessories , we said: “With plenty of different colours to choose from, you can easily show off your personality here with whatever you choose meaning more of the family can game at once. Straps ensure there won’t be any awkward “throwing through the TV” issues too.”

Buy now

‘Mario Strikers: Battle League Football’: Was £49.99, now £41.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a33aE_0fuvMEnz00

Despite spending just a few weeks on the shelves, Mario Strikers has already seen a 16 per cent discount. It’s a combat sport game that sees two teams of five battle it out on the pitch.

In our review of the game , we said “it puts emphasis on over-the-top goal-scoring, tackling and power-ups as well as competitive local multiplayer and online clubs.” It’s quite chaotic for a football title, but it’s all part of the fun.

Buy now

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Was £49.99, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FU9Jq_0fuvMEnz00

While we eagerly await the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year, the latest installment, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is currently discounted with a generous 22 per cent saving. In our round up of the best Switch games , we called Arceus a “gust of fresh air that the series desperately needed”.

Buy now

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB: Was £40.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44955f_0fuvMEnz00

The Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED models have an internal storage capacity of 32GB and 64GB respectively. If you happen to be loading up your handheld console with the best Nintendo Switch games , then you’ll find out just how quickly that storage will fill up.

Luckily, users can easily upgrade their storage using a microSD port tucked away behind the Nintendo console’s kickstand, which is compatible with any microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC memory cards. However, if you want one with some added Nintendo flare, this licensed microSD card is excellent value for money with 59 per cent off. With additional storage of 128GB, the microSDXC card has a reported transfer speed of up to 100MB per second, meaning games should save and load fairly quickly.

Buy now

Orzly VR Headset designed for Nintendo Switch & Switch OLED: Was £20.99, now £17.84, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqOdn_0fuvMEnz00

Did you know that you can turn your Nintendo Switch console into a virtual reality headset? The VR functionality of the Switch was designed to work with “Nintendo Labo”, a DIY cardboard assembly kit that houses the Switch console and held up to the users eyes. It works in a similar way to Google Cardboard, which made our pick for the best VR headsets you can buy. Currently, the Labo VR kit is currently unavailable on Amazon but if you’re still interested in trying out VR on games like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, then Orzly has a discount on its own VR headset.

Unlike Nintendo Labo’s own cardboard model, Orzly’s offering comes in a plastic housing for your device as well as an adjustable headstrap.

Buy now

Orzly Steering Wheels for Nintendo Switch: Was £14.81, now £8.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJT1C_0fuvMEnz00

If you happen to play a lot of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£38.95, Amazon.co.uk ) , one of the Switch’s best selling titles , then you’ll be familiar with the game’s optional motion controls. And if you want to pick up some cheap peripherals to make the joy-con controllers feel more like a steering wheel, then this double offering from Orzly could upgrade your game.

The two wheels come in the neon red/blue combination to match the Nintendo Switch’s controllers and joy-cons can be simply inserted into each unit from the front. Both wheels also feature trigger extensions on the rear, which means Mario Kart players can still drift and throw items – essential tricks for any racer with their eye on first place.

Buy now

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals?

Yes. Although everyone loves to bag a bargain, a main driving force behind Amazon’s event is to entice shoppers into signing up for the retailer’s Prime service .

Prime membership currently costs £7.99 a month or £79 a year, and for that subscribers get free next-day delivery (or even same-day where available), exclusive access to certain deals, streaming movies and TV shows from Prime Video , music streaming, free Deliveroo Plus, and same-day grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Morrisons in certain postcodes.

A membership might be well worth the £7.99 a month if you intend to use all of those services. But if you only want to use Prime to grab a deal on Prime Day 2022, then we recommend signing up for a free 30-day trial a couple of weeks before the sale begins. You can then cancel your Prime membership after the event (but within 30 days to prevent being charged) if you no longer want to be a subscriber.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in 2022

We expect to see discounts on consoles, games, accessories and bundles for Prime Day 2022 – and, unlike last year, the new Switch OLED console might well be included in the sale. Other versions of the console, like the Nintendo Switch lite and regular Switch, should also see their prices reduced for the two-day event.

Meanwhile, there will be savings on accessories like cases, controllers and screen protectors, plus games from the Mario and Lego franchises, among many others. The deals won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to keep a careful eye on this article during the 48-hour event to make sure you find what you’re looking for at a great price.

Last year’s best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Come, join us for a quick stroll down memory lane as we remind you all of the best Nintendo Switch deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021. We saw a £20 saving on the Nintendo Switch lite console in blue (£ 181, Amazon.co.uk ), and Nintendo’s own Ring Fit Adventure game (£54.95, Amazon.co.uk ) was cut by £10, which was our pick for best fitness game available on the Switch .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgZy0_0fuvMEnz00

As for games, there was 25 per cent off Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and a small saving on Lego Worlds (£25.89, Amazon.co.uk ). Lastly, Lego Harry Potter Collection (£19.95, Amazon.co.uk ) had its price cut by £15.

When it came to Nintendo Switch accessories in the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale, the Orzly carry case (£13.91, Amazon.co.uk ) was better than half price, and there was money to be saved on a twin-pack of Nintendo Switch joy-con wheel accessories (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk ), too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqHlE_0fuvMEnz00

Will the Nintendo Switch be in stock for Prime Day?

Nintendo Switch consoles have been known to receive the discount treatment on Prime Day, often bundled with some of Nintendo’s biggest games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£45.89, Amazon.co.uk ) at a reasonable price. While we can expect to see the original Nintendo Switch go on sale on Prime Day, the Nintendo Switch Lite (£181, Amazon.co.uk ) is also likely to be available.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model (£304.95, Amazon.co.uk ) is the one to look out for this Prime Day. The newest iteration of the console was only released back in October 2021 but it’s easily our favourite version of the handheld console yet so we’re hoping to see it available with some first-party Nintendo titles. While we have a strong feeling that the different Switch models will be available, they’re likely to sell quickly, so you better act fast once the Prime Day sales begin.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

By keeping your web browser tuned to IndyBest, of course. But then we would say that. To get the best out of Prime Day 2022, keep an eye on this article, and others across the site, as they will be updated regularly in the run-up to the shopping event itself. This is where you’ll find the best deals, chosen by Indybest experts.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Your ultimate guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 – Expert insight on what to expect, how to get the best deals and start dates

The best home and kitchen Prime Day deals to expect – We’re predicting huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips

Your ultimate guide to tech Prime Day offers – Our experts share insight into the gadgets to watch, from tablets to headphones

The top gaming discounts to know this Amazon Prime Day – Any gaming heads will want to bookmark this guide, where we detail the best deals based on this year’s releases and last year’s top sellers

Best Amazon device deals to watch out for this Prime Day – The tech giant offers huge discounts on its own-brand devices, and we’ve got all the latest insight

The Prime Day Apple deals to know – Whether you’re in the market for a MacBook or a shiny new iPad, read our guide for all the details

The fitness deals to expect this Prime Day – From New Balance trainers to Sweaty Betty gym leggings and Nutribullets, here’s everything you need to kow

Best alcohol deals to shop this Amazon Prime Day – Whether you’re a vodka lover or whisky fanatic, we’re expecting some serious price cuts in the booze department

The top laptop discounts to know for Prime Day 2022 – We’re predicting some big savings on Dell, Lenovo, Surface and more

The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals to expect – The shopping bonanza is the perfect time to snap up a seriously discounted 4K or OLED telly

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced — All the Details Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place next month. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty, and furniture — just to name a few.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

This Lenovo laptop — normally $370 — is down to $129 today

A few years ago, it would be hard to believe you could get a fully-featured laptop for under $150. However, thanks to Chrome OS, there are solid laptops for school and work that you can pick up for rock-bottom prices. If you’re a parent looking for an affordable computer for your child, we found one of the best student laptop deals at Walmart. Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $129, a massive $241 discount from the regular price of $370. This is one of the cheapest laptop deals available online today. Keep reading to find out why this Chromebook is a great pick.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Console#New Nintendo#Video Game#Japanese#The Nintendo Switch
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Target Rivals Amazon Prime Day With 3 Days of Deals Starting July 11

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Target isn't letting Amazon Prime Day have all the fun this year. The big-box retailer has just announced that its annual Target Deal Days event is coming back for the fourth year, this time taking place from July 11 through July 13. This three-day event starts a day before Amazon's Prime Day deals will kick off officially and ends the same time. Target Deal Days will include discounts on just about everything it sells, including electronics, toys, home, beauty and much more.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in June

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Amazon ‘told workers shifts would continue despite shooting in warehouse car park’

Amazon has reportedly told workers that they must continue working after a shooting at one of the company’s warehouses.An “altercation” between two people occurred on Tuesday morning in south suburban Matteson, Illinois. One person opened fire on another, striking a vehicle; no injuries were reported.It is unclear if either the shooter or the victim are Amazon employees. Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have yet been made.It has also been stated that this is not an active shooter incident. Information gathered "indicates that this is an isolated and targeted incident between two parties, and there is...
MATTESON, IL
CBS News

The best deals at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has June deals on Apple Watches, Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, gorgeous new 4K televisions and more right now....
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Daily deals June 22: 22% off LG Ultragear monitor, $100 off M1 MacBook Air, 50% off Nighthawk routers, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Wednesday's bestdeals include discounted 4K Fire TVs, up to 28% off Neewer photography lighting equipment, half off "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" for the Switch, and much more.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Newegg's FantasTech Sale Returns To Compete With Prime Day In July

Newegg has announced dates for its upcoming FantasTech Sale, a massive annual promotion that is particularly great for tech products, including PC gaming gear. FantasTech runs from July 11-15. Unsurprisingly, the sale will be live during Amazon Prime Day 2022, which is slated for July 12-13. Newegg, like most other major retailers, will compete with Amazon for eyeballs and dollars during the biggest sale week of the year outside of Black Friday. Newegg will also get a jumpstart on the competition by launching a slate of early deals on July 5.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Save $30 On The Xbox Series S Today Only

If you've been on the fence about buying an Xbox Series S, there's an excellent deal available right now that is definitely tempting. Newegg has the Xbox Series S on sale for $270 when you enter promo code CTDEBT2224. The deal is only available today and could sell out before the promotion officially ends.
RETAIL
CBS News

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple AirPods

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Right now, Amazon has every model of Apple AirPods on sale, from the budget-minded, second-generation Apple AirPods ($100) to the...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Xbox Series X/S Outselling PS5 In Japan As Sony Hammered By Supply Issues

Xbox is outselling the PS5 in Japan as Sony struggles with supply issues. According to Famitsu, the Xbox Series console family sold 6,695 units during the period June 13-19, which eclipses PS5's 3,035 sales. While Sony remains far ahead of Xbox in terms of Japanese sales overall, this marks the second time this generation that weekly sales have been significantly in Microsoft's favour.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Free RPG Day is back — grab these 5 great games, including one from Critical Role

Free RPG Day is this Saturday, June 25. That’s your signal to visit a participating friendly local game store to grab some free stuff. But if all you’re doing is a flyby to see what goodies you can make off with then you’re missing the point. Free RPG Day is about creating community, not gobbling up merch. Instead, why don’t you pick up a pamphlet, plop down at a table, and start playing one of those games right away?
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals: Save $40 on an iPad Air, $281 on a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy