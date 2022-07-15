ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League done deals: Every 2022/23 summer transfer

By 90min
90min
90min
 12 hours ago
Every confirmed Premier League...

90min

Chelsea confirm signing of Raheem Sterling from Man City

Chelsea have completed the signing of England international winger Raheem Sterling on a five-year deal from Manchester City. The London club agreed a fee of around £50m with their Premier League rivals and Sterling has now departed the Etihad Stadium following seven trophy-laden years with City. Having undergone a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s £15 million club: How a transfer strategy based on selling became the envy of the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has had to field questions about Liverpool’s success rate in the transfer market. For obvious reasons, they relate to a track record of signings who have succeeded. And yet their net spend is proof they have tended to be fine sellers as well as buyers. Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million move to Barcelona was the most lucrative move, as well as the most high-profile example that few go on to better things after leaving Klopp’s Liverpool, but there is a different breed of departure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Mason Mount relishing playing alongside Raheem Sterling at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has admitted he is relishing playing alongside England teammate Raheem Sterling at club level. Sterling was unveiled as a Chelsea player on Wednesday having completed a £50m transfer from Premier League rivals Manchester City. The winger has flown out to Los Angeles to join his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Juventus confident of finalising Nicolo Zaniolo deal this week

Juventus are confident of finalising a deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from AS Roma this week, 90min understands. The creative midfielder scored six goals in Roma's successful UEFA Europa Conference League campaign last season, having returned to the squad following a second serious ACL injury. After a year of proving his fitness, Zaniolo has now set his sights on a move away from I Giallorossi this summer.
SOCCER
90min

Tottenham close to finalising deal for Djed Spence

Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur are set to finalise a deal for wing-back Djed Spence after weeks of negotiations, 90min understands. 21-year-old Spence made it clear earlier in the summer that he wanted to move back to his native London and join Spurs, shunning interest from Nottingham Forest - where he spent last season on-loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Wayne Rooney in contact with Jesse Lingard over DC United transfer

Wayne Rooney has spoken with former teammate Jesse Lingard about bringing the player to DC United, 90min understands. Lingard is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Manchester United, where he played alongside Rooney 44 times between 2014 and 2017, winning Europa League, FA Cup, and EFL Cup titles.
MLS
90min

Riyad Mahrez signs contract extension at Man City until 2025

Manchester City have announced that Riyad Mahrez has signed a contract extension which ties him to the club until 2025. 90min reported this summer that the Algerian was ready to commit his future to the Premier League champions, who have sold two forwards this transfer window in Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Chelsea decide against Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Chelsea have decided against pursuing a deal for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, 90min understands. The London club have been on the lookout for reinforcements for their goal-shy frontline following Romelu Lukaku's return to Inter on loan, and Raheem Sterling's arrival was confirmed on Wednesday as part of that process.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Levi Colwill considering Chelsea future as club target new centre-backs

Academy graduate Levi Colwill is considering his future at Chelsea amid concerns over game time, 90min understands, with the club setting about reinforcing their depleted backline during the summer transfer window. The 19-year-old enjoyed a mightily impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town in the Championship last season, starring on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Marcus Rashford enjoying 'fresh start' under Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has revealed he is feeling positive about Manchester United's start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag. Rashford struggled throughout the 2021/22 campaign alongside his Red Devils teammates and found it tough to shake off persistent injury concerns and find form, netting just four Premier League goals in 25 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

