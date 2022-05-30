The Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Says Peter Weber Romance Was ‘Just Fun and Games’: I Didn’t Look at Him as ‘My Spouse’

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber. Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram; John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Not so serious. Kelley Flanagan revealed that she decided to break up with former Bachelor Peter Weber after realizing that their relationship was "all fun and games."

"I don't think there was one specific thing that led to the downfall for me and Peter. It was just a lot of little things," the lawyer, 30, told Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on the Thursday, May 26 episode of their " Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation " podcast. "Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don't know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse."

She continued by comparing the pilot, 30, to the men in her family: "I have this with my brothers and my dad, where if I'm in a moment where I need some sound advice and look for who to go to on important decisions, but with Peter, it was just fun and games ."

While Flanagan enjoyed her time with the reality TV personality during their brief romance, she couldn't see him as her future husband . "I could have fun with him, but I wanted more of a man that I look up to," she explained. "I just didn't look up to Peter in the way that I always hoped I would look up to my husband."

The Illinois native competed for Weber's heart on his season of The Bachelor , which aired in early 2020. In the season 24 finale, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss , but they called it quits while the season was still airing . Peter also attempted to make things work with runner-up Madison Prewett on the After the Final Rose special in January 2020, but their romance quickly fizzled out. The California native was spotted with Flanagan two months later .

“My relationship with Kelley has just been a lot of things that have kind of been serendipitous,” Weber said on the “Viall Files” podcast in April 2020. ”You go all the way back to the very beginning, her and I running into each other before any of this started , her getting a sign of running into me. That was crazy. What I don’t know if a lot of people know is, obviously the show happened, it didn’t work out for us on the show. After the show, I was in Miami, I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl there with my brother and I ran into her on Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

Despite planning to move in together in New York City in early 2021, the pair called it quits in December 2020 .

"It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways ," Flanagan wrote via Instagram in January 2021. "Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter."

Following their split, she has shared multiple reasons as to why her romance with Weber didn't work out . “If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like, ‘Hey look, this makes me feel like s–t, this makes me feel this way,'” Flanagan said on "Off The Vine" in March 2021. “There wasn’t something massive. … Within the relationship, it was fun. It was great, but there was a lot of little things .”

Weber, for his part, said that he had "no desire" to speak about the relationship anymore . "Listen, obviously there's two sides to every story, and yes, it's true that usually the truth lies a little bit, you know, in between both those sides," he said during an August 2021 episode of the “Tea With Publyssity” podcast. "I've moved on. I know she's moved on."