Swimmer located after water rescue response on Great Miami River in Dayton

DAYTON — A swimmer who went missing briefly after jumping off a bridge over the Great Miami River was later located after a full water rescue response, according to firefighters.

>>’We beg you to wear your life jackets;’ 1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after water rescue in Clark Co.

Several rescue crews from multiple jurisdictions, including multiple boats and a fire department drone, were called around 12:30 p.m. to the Great Miami River near Rip Rap Road, just south of Fishburg Road on report of a swimmer who went missing.

A preliminary investigation found the man was one of a couple swimmers in the river and jumped into the water from the Rip Rap Road bridge. The man got swept up in the current and was carried about 300 yards downstream, Dayton Fire District Chief Matt McClain told News Center 7.

Rescue crews worked both upstream and downstream until they later located the swimmer. The swimmer had been able to get to shore on his own power and was not injured, McClain. The swimmer was checked by medics for precautionary reasons.

>>Fire department warns of ‘drowning machines’ after kayakers need rescuing at Great Miami River

Strong currents and higher river levels are believed to be part of the issues that led to the swimmer needing assistance, McClain said.

“The river is up, the currents are pretty strong today. We encourage people not to swim in the river, it can be very unsafe especially in times like this when the current being up and such a high flow of water,” McClain said.

Monday’s water rescue was one of several over the weekend including a deadly incident in Clark County that sent three others to area hospitals and an incident were kayakers were rescued near Miamisburg.

As the summer months approach, McClain reminded swimmers and boaters to be safe this time of year when using the area waterways.

“These rivers are a great form of recreation, the Five Rivers Metroparks has done a great job with the numerous water features we have around the area, but they are dangerous. We have had some drownings over the last few years unfortunately a loss of life comes with these situations sometimes,” he said.

McClain added that river swimmers and boaters as well as those in other bodies of water should use personal floatation devices and be with other people when on the water.

Additional details were not released.

©2022 Cox Media Group