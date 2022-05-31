ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day: Summer-like weather draws crowds to Tri-State area beaches

Despite sky-high gas prices and chilly ocean water, many people traveled to beaches across the Tri-State area to enjoy a summer-like Memorial Day.

Picture perfect weather with lots of sun and temperatures nearing 90 degrees drew beachgoers out to Jones Beach State Park bright and early.

This week, Nassau County announced that it was increasing waterway patrols and urging boaters to refrain from drinking and driving .

NEW YORK CITY

On Sunday, Orchard Beach in the Bronx was once again filled with colorful beach umbrellas .

New York City's beaches officially opened to swimming for the summer season on Saturday.

Lifeguards will be on duty at the city's eight public beaches daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swimming is unsafe and strictly prohibited at all other times.

Crystal Cranmore has more from Coney Island.

NEW JERSEY

The line to purchase beach tags at the boardwalk in Belmar streamed out the door Monday as people couldn't wait to partake in beach volleyball and sunbathing.

"It's been a great start. Friday and Saturday the weather was a little off, but yesterday and today I think we had a record number of crowds and we're happy to set the tone for the summer on a good note," Belmar Chief Lifeguard Harry Harsin said.

Toni Yates has more from Belmar.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut's beaches have proved popular this holiday weekend with many of them closing due to their parking lots filling up.

The state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is providing updates on its Twitter account .

ALSO READ | 4 arrested during Memorial Day weekend impaired driving crackdown

Police in Suffolk County are making an example of drivers who should not be on the road.

