After years of anticipation, Black Adam is finally headed to the multiplex later this year, with a live-action movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The film is expected to finally bring the beloved DC antihero to life on the big screen, and Johnson has been vocal about the project in the time prior to its debut. With Black Adam's first teaser trailer confirmed to officially debut next Wednesday, and merchandise like the film's Funko POP! wave already being available, we're getting some pretty epic looks at what the film will bring. Johnson recently added to that hype by sharing a new piece of promo art for the film on social media, which provides a pretty detailed look at the Black Adam costume.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO