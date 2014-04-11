Read full article on original website
At-home COVID test performance worsened after omicron emerged; Lancet commission slams global pandemic response
The performance of certain COVID-19 home-testing kits seems to have deteriorated after the omicron variant emerged, according to a new study published Thursday by the British Medical Journal. The study focused on three widely used rapid antigen tests and found that just one met the World Health Organization’s standard of...
CDC Warns About Rhinovirus and Enterovirus-D68: What to Know
The CDC has issued an alert for healthcare providers over the rise of respiratory illnesses in children. One of these viruses called enterovirus-D68 has been associated with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM. AFM can cause paralysis symptoms in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently issued...
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms. In August 2022, the agency was alerted about an uptick in pediatric hospitalizations caused by enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), which can...
What to know about polio as it resurfaces
This year, polio cases have been detected in New York state, London and Jerusalem. Spread mostly through contact with an infected person’s feces, vaccination is protective against illness, paralysis and death from the polio virus. With schools back in session or shortly to begin, here’s what to know about polio.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
Scientists solve mysterious pneumonia outbreak in northwest Argentina
A cluster of pneumonia cases which led to the deaths of four people in northwest Argentina was caused by Legionella bacteria, health authorities in the country have said.The outbreak, which involved 11 reported cases, was linked to a single private health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucuman, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.PAHO said it had been informed by the Argentina Ministry of Health that Legionella was the cause, and added authorities were now investigating the source.Provincial health authorities are collecting environmental samples, conducting risk assessments, and implementing control measures in the healthcare clinic related to...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
Common childhood bug 'hyped up as tomato flu'
Leading clinicians and medical researchers in India say they are aghast at the media reports that portray hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)—a common, relatively mild, viral infection afflicting children—as caused by a new virus responsible for what is dubbed "tomato flu." The reports appear to originate from...
Fauci says the Chinese government is 'probably' hiding something about the origins of COVID, but he's not sure it's a lab leak
Fauci says he's "keeping a completely open mind" about the origins of COVID-19, but he wishes he had more information from the Chinese government.
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
America is skeptical of the ‘dark horse’ COVID vaccine others abroad can’t get enough of
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Schwenksville, Penn., on Aug. 1. Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine received long-sought U.S. emergency-use authorization in July, but use is likely to be limited. Nearly 225 million Americans are considered fully COVID vaccinated by the U.S....
Norovirus warning as cases 49% higher than average as schools go back – the 6 signs to know
SCHOOLS and care homes have reported a rising number of norovirus cases, as kids head back to the classroom. Cases of virus, sometimes know as the winter vomiting bug, are 49 per cent higher that what is expected of this time of year. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported...
Manuka honey could help to clear deadly drug-resistant lung infection, research suggests
A potential new treatment combining natural manuka honey with a widely used drug has been developed by scientists at Aston University to treat a potentially lethal lung infection and greatly reduce side effects of one of the current drugs used for its treatment. The findings, which are published in the...
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
US Now Among Countries Confirmed With Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus: CDC
The U.S. is now among the countries confirmed to have circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV). Authorities are urging people to get immunized to prevent the "debilitating" disease. The confirmation comes amid the detection of polioviruses in New York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted in a statement Tuesday....
Polio has reemerged in the US. Who should get a polio vaccine now?
CNN — New York’s governor has declared a state of emergency after health officials detected poliovirus in the wastewater of five counties – evidence the disease is circulating. The declaration also follows a report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of an unvaccinated person in Rockland County, New York, who was diagnosed with paralytic polio this summer – the first case identified in the United States in nearly a decade.
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and tracks toward Florida
The ninth named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed across the central Caribbean Sea, and forecasts show Florida may soon be impacted by its first major hurricane since 2018.
