2022 French Open live stream: how to watch the Roland-Garros tennis finals for free

The best start to meet the best at the business end of the tournament in finals week. The most physically demanding of the four Grand Slams on high-bouncing slow clay courts, the French Open is 360-degree examination of a player's tennis ability and mental durability.

In the men's singles, it's now all about Rafael Nadal who beat Novak Djokovic in a thrilling quarter-final, followed by a handy walkover against Alex Zverev. On the other side of the men's draw, Casper Ruud took out Marin Čilić in his semi.

Top seed Iga Swiatek has been imperious. She batted aside Daria Kasatkina in little more than an hour to book herself a final place against teenage sensation Coco Gauff. Swiatek is 2020 champion and hot favorite to pick up her second Grand Slam title.

The semi-finals of Roland-Garros conclude today. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 French Open free live stream from wherever you are.

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

French Open results

If you're only just catching up with the action at Roland-Garros, where have you been? The first week of the French Open has delivered some fascinating matches out on the Paris dirt, even if British hopes ended with Cameron Norrie in the third round, after Emma Raducanu and Dan Evans went out the previous round.

Struggling with a rare degenerative foot condition, fifth seed Rafa Nadal's five-set epic with Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday was hardly the ideal preparation for a last-eight encounter with defending champion Novak Djokovic. And yet, the Spaniard bested the Serb in an epic four-hour, four-set encounter that would have made more than a fitting final. Sadly, it's not going to be an all-Spain affair in the semis with young gun Alcaraz falling to Alexander Zverev after a very tight four-set battle.

On the other side of the men's draw both Mevedev and Tsitsipas failed to deliver and lost their fourth round matches with Cilic and Denmark's Rune advancing instead.

In the women's event, Iga Swiatek continues to prove why she is world No.1 and the favourite. Swiatek is currently on a 34-match winning streak.

Swiatek was one of the few seeds left standing by the start of the second week. Just 10 of the 32 seeds made it past the third round, with defending champion Barbora Krejcikova setting the tone with a first round defeat. Former Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Angelique Kerber, Viktoria Azarenka, Garbine Muguruza and Brit Raducanu are among the big names to have fallen earlier than expected.

There had been high hopes for American Madison Keys but the 2017 US Open finalist went out to Russian Veronika Kudermetova on Monday. Youngster Leylah Fernandez was another hot prospect but the Canadian couldn't make it past Martina Trevisan to reach the final four.