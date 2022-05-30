ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Memorial Day sale: Bose QuietComfort EarBuds back to their lowest price ever

By Andy Madden
Memorial Day headphones deals are all over the internet, and here's one saving you'd be crazy to ignore, especially if you're after a pair of wireless noise-cancelling earbuds.

Right now, Amazon has slashed $80 off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. That means you can pick up Bose's five-star ANC buds for the low price of only $199 . That's the lowest price we saw them drop to during Black Friday 2022 and since then, they've been closer to the $280 mark.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $199 at Amazon (save $80)
These brilliant wireless earbuds combine top noise-cancelling tech and excellent comfort with a rich, dynamic sound. Head over to Amazon today to take advantage of an $80 price drop. View Deal

But just how good are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds ? The fact we gave them five stars, called them "great all-rounders", and praised their "impressive musicality" and "superb balance" should tell you everything you need to know. Today's price drop should be taken advantage of before they go back up.

You can get greater subtlety from the more expensive Sony WF-1000XM4 , but the Bose remain among the best-in-class and are still a cut above many rivals, including the Apple AirPods Pro.

The chunky earbuds pack in plenty of features. The touch-sensitive surfaces control your music and volume while the built-in ANC tech offers 11 steps of noise cancelling. You get six hours of battery life from the buds and 18 hours total with the included charging case. Like to get out and about? These buds are lightweight, comfortable, secure (thanks to the integrated ear hooks) and weather-resistant, too, so they're great for outdoor use and exercise

In short, you won't find many wireless earbuds at this level that can match the Bose in terms of all-round ability, and with $80 off the asking price, you'd be crazy to ignore this Memorial Day deal.

Get up to speed with the best Memorial Day sales 2022

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review

Peruse our pick of the best wireless earbuds

