The iPhone 14 is coming. But nobody knows exactly when.The upcoming Apple handset is rumoured to be bringing a range of changes: the end of the “Mini” size, and the same dimensions on the Pro and non-Pro models, no notch at the top of the display but instead a pill-shaped camera cutout, and a new chip that will only come to the higher-end versions. It could also be the last device to use the Lightning cable, the most recent rumours suggest.But what is less clear is exactly when it will arrive. Usually, Apple’s phones arrive like clockwork: every September, new...

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO