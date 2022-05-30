ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Voucher holders share tips on finding an apartment

By Joseph Bamat
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22szIb_0fuuuthL00

The Office of Homeless Services works with the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) and many nonprofits to distribute housing vouchers. It’s one program, among others, we use to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring in our city.

Getting a housing voucher can change the life of an individual or family facing housing insecurity. The voucher covers a part of the monthly rent for an apartment or house.

Securing a voucher can be difficult. Once you have a voucher, finding a home or apartment can be its own challenge.

Each woman we highlight below found a place to live with a housing voucher. We asked them to share their experience and insights, hoping the information helps other voucher holders find their unit.

Read the packet

Cecilia moved to Philadelphia from New York City with her son, who has autism. She got her voucher in November of last year while staying in a homeless shelter. She signed a lease for a duplex in December.

“You want to make sure you read the packet you receive with your voucher. It tells you all your rights and what you qualify for,” Cecilia notes, adding the packet also lists your responsibilities. “I have to make sure I renew the voucher every two years and renew my lease every year.”

Cecilia says voucher holders have several tools to help them find units. They should not rely on just one tool. “The only thing I can say to people is you have to use all the resources you can, follow any tips you might get. Realtors may have a lot of clients, and they might forget about you sometimes. You really have to put your feet on the pavement and find your own,” she insists.

When Cecilia was in the shelter system, a staff member handed her a booklet. It had numbers for different landlords, realtors and developments. She telephoned all the phone numbers, and one call led to the home she lives in now. “When I left the shelter, I gave the list to a lady who was in the room next to me,” she recalls. “I said maybe this can be helpful to you too.”

Good communication

Shirah, 24, was “house hopping” before a housing voucher allowed her to find an apartment of her own in the city’s southwest. The nonprofit Valley Youth House helped her secure a voucher in December 2021, and she signed her lease this March.

“It’s better to call landlords, or even send them a little text message telling them you’re interested in the property. They often pick up the phone right away, or give you a call back,” Shirah advises, saying emails are too easy to miss or ignore by landlords.

A lot of landlords told her they didn’t accept her voucher. This is a discriminatory practice many people experiencing homelessness face. But there are landlords out there who take housing vouchers. Reaching out to several individuals is important.

Shirah found her apartment on AffordableHousing.com. “At first I didn’t think I was going to get this unit, because of my credit. But somehow I was able to get it. They worked with me,” she said.

Since moving in, Shirah has felt frustrated at how long the unit’s management company takes to respond to maintenance requests. She says finding a good landlord is as important as finding a property. “Make sure the landlord is easy to work with, and communicates well,” she says.

Time management

Shakira is 21 years old. The housing voucher she received in September allowed her and her four-year-old son to stay in their apartment in North Philadelphia.

She says social media is a great way to find affordable housing options. For example, the Facebook page “Philly mom’s helping mom’s” is full of good resources and ideas. “I saw a post where one mom asked: ‘Do any other moms know how to find Section 8 housing?’ She had a voucher and was running out of time. I was in her same predicament, so I started reading the comments and found all these websites,” Shakira remembers. “I just started going to all of them, and landlords eventually started reaching back out.”

Apartments.com has affordable housing listings, and Facebook Marketplace also has a lot of houses. On Instagram, I found Jackson Rental Homes, and the majority of those properties are Section 8’s,” she points out.

While online searches seem to provide unlimited options, Shakira says that is not the case, and time management is very important. After she got a housing voucher, she had to quickly find a unit to move into. “You have to keep on, and apply to as many as you see,” she says, adding that sometimes you have to settle for something less than ideal. “A roof is a roof, a house is a house.”

Knowing yourself

Najee, 64, is a transwoman of color. She was living in Morris Home, a residential recovery program for the transgender community. After an eight-month long program, a housing voucher allowed her to move into her own place in West Philly.

Unlike Shakira, Najee admits she is “not a computer whiz” and would be unable to find an apartment online. Most voucher holders must find a place to rent without outside help. If you are lucky to have a case manager, Najee suggests working with them closely. “If I had any questions, I would just ask Noreen for help,” Najee says, in reference to her case manager at Morris Home.

She says finding the right unit requires taking a close look at the space – as well as at yourself. “Don’t jump at the first thing you see. Have a little patience,” she warns. “I had to look at the neighborhood and ask myself, ‘Okay, can I live here? Are there things here that will distract me, maybe test my sobriety?’

“You also have to see what’s inside the unit. Is there a washer and dryer in the building? It’s important to know what you want, but also what you can and can’t live with.”

Picture: Najee Gibson moved into her apartment with the help of a housing voucher and her case manager.

Comments / 0

Related
philadelphiaweekly.com

Vigilante group Guardian Angels restarts in Philly, chronicles targeting “homeless addicts”

As TJ Cahill tells it, he just “dares to care.” If you listen to a slew of local residents across the Philly Internet, he cares about as much as Mussolini did. Whether he’s a hero or a villain is probably a litmus test about your personal politics, though. Or, it depends on whether you think it’s a good idea to empower a random guy in a beret to become Judge Dredd of Philadelphia.
CBS Philly

Amazon Workers Walk Out On Job At Warehouse In Bellmawr, Camden County

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County. The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away. One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people. They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out,  and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work. “We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
BELLMAWR, NJ
camdencounty.com

Commissioners Connecting Seniors with Affordable Housing

(Camden, NJ) – Senior citizens looking for affordable housing in Camden County can now access resources online thanks to the newest initiative by the Board of Commissioners, Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers. The Senior Citizens United Community Services has developed a list of over 300 affordable rental properties in Camden County that residents can now view online at housing.myresourcepal.org.
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
NBC Philadelphia

List of Spraygrounds and Cooling Centers in Philly

With the heat gripping the region, Philadelphia has opened cooldown centers and spraygrounds for the whole family. It is recommended that you do not expose yourself to long hours in the sun, but when you do, seek shelter in appropriate places, either in the shade or with air conditioning. An...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Insomnia Cookies to Open New Headquarters in Philadelphia

The new Insomnia Cookies Headquarters will span 23,000 square feet and house 80 full-time employees. The former Super Walgreen's space in Center City will be transformed into a bright, cookie-inspired workplace. It will feature a neon sign and cookie-themed art. When the new headquarters is fully open in 2023, it will feature two floors of corporate office space, with a shared kitchen and a second floor for retail and delivery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Annual West Philadelphia Porchfest

The annual West Philadelphia Porchfest will take place on Saturday, June 4th from noon and feature free performances from porches across the neighborhood. This community-based music event aims to celebrate the diversity of the West Philadelphia community by offering free shows on the porches of area residents. The lineup will feature acts from various genres, from rap to country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Abandoned horse found wandering streets of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — An animal rescue group in Pennsylvania is caring for a horse that was found abandoned in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The horse, now named Darien, was found after animal control officers received a call about a stray horse, the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia said in a Facebook post. In the post, officers said the horse had been abandoned by the person who bought him earlier that day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Trinity With Side Yard in Fairmount

This renovated trinity is great for entertaining as well as living, thanks to its well-equipped kitchen and large, shaded side patio. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This Fairmount renovated trinity house for sale stands apart from most other...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

$2M renovations at Chew Playground underway

A $2 million renovation project at Chew Playground is underway. Mayor Jim Kenney, community members and city officials gathered at the Point Breeze playground at 18th Street and Washington Avenue to officially break ground on the Rebuild project on May 31. It signified the beginning of an extensive project that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Affordable Housing#Landlord#Pha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Instagram
New Jersey 101.5

No Amish in New Jersey? Think again

Although there are no Amish communities in New Jersey, you can find them doing business all over the Garden State. There are over half a dozen places where the Amish sell their wares or have actual markets here in New Jersey. There's probably no better place to see all that they have to offer than the Dutch Wagon Amish Market in Medford.
MEDFORD, NJ
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Carroll Park: Mother and Daughter Duo Share Passion at Plant & People

Plant and People is a small plant nursery located at 1431 N 52nd St. Run by mother-daughter duo Cherron Perry Thomas and Alma Thomas, Plant and People is a Black-owned, family-owned, woman-owned business with a goal to make plants accessible in Philadelphia. After opening during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Plant and People has worked to spread the word of wellness and the healing power of plants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Ep. 2: No Timbs allowed

The organization that ran Philly Pride for decades fell apart over a few offensive Facebook posts, of all things. But this was really just the final straw. On this episode, we’ll explain the dramatic fall of Philly Pride Presents. And we’ll unpack how their collapse was informed by decades of racism in Philadelphia’s Gayborhood. You’ll meet people who’ve been experiencing discrimination in the city’s LGBTQ community for decades, from the ‘80s to the 2016 protests over racist dress codes at bars. And learn why some people have never felt welcome at Pride.Content warning: This episode contains descriptions of sexual assault and police violence, as well as a racial slur.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Casino Resort Patron Charged with Harassing Table Dealer

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – This may be Sunday’s (May 29, 2022) object lesson from the Pennsylvania State Police: if you’re losing at cards, don’t lose your temper. Troopers working Sunday at 10:45 a.m. on behalf of the state Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., said they cited a 23-year-old Philadelphia woman for harassment. She allegedly used threatening language while she was a patron at a table game on the casino floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

226
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy