This video of Kate Bush making a cup of tea is pure chaos

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Iconic British singer Kate Bush has delighted fans old and new after a chaotic clip of her pouring tea went viral.

In the bizarre video, Bush can be seen preparing cups of tea while she spoke about her music in audio over the clip.

Bush said: “I’ve been a big fan of Alan’s music for quite a while and I thought how nice it would be to get him to come in and play some harp.”

But, you’d be forgiven for being distracted from her words as she poured tea from a teapot into two mugs and continued to pour despite the tea being at the very top of the rim.

The video was posted on Twitter along with the caption: “any new kate bush fans must see this VERY IMPORTANT video of her pouring tea.”

Unsurprisingly, the clip, which has been viewed more than 110,000 times, has puzzled people, with some going as far as to say they have been left “speechless”.

One person wrote: “Crumbs, I adore Kate Bush but pouring tea like that leaves me speechless and in a cold sweat.

“I need a lie down and a thorough review of my own my tea pouring boundaries. Or perhaps I'll just pretend that I never saw that.”

The original poster of the clip wrote: “The mind that wrote All The Love makes tea like this... makes you think.”

Another Twitter user suggested: “Kate Bush: evidence of evil genius.”

Bush rose to popularity towards the end of the 1970s and into the 80s, but has since seen a resurgence thanks to her music being featured in the Netflix show Stranger Things . Her 1985 single Running Up That Hill has reached No 1 on iTunes.

