ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nigel Slater’s recipe for pea, herb and mozzarella pie

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7S8Q_0fuus2Vr00
Nigel Slater’s pea, herb and mozzarella pie.

A sheet of greaseproof paper or baking parchment placed over the surface of the leeks as they cook will help them soften in their own steam rather than frying. Don’t skip the salting of the courgettes as this will leave you with a wet filling.

Serves 6

For the pastry

plain flour 350g

butter 125g

parmesan 60g, finely grated

lemon thyme leaves 2 tbsp

parsley 2 tbsp, chopped

egg yolks 2

water 50-75ml

For the filling

courgettes 250g

leeks 2, large

butter 25g

water 2 tbsp

peas 200g (weight after podding)

chives 8

mint 10g

thyme leaves 1 tbsp

lemon zest of 1

mozzarella 2 balls

egg a little beaten to finish

Make the pastry: put the flour in a large, wide bowl then add the butter, cut into small cubes. Rub the butter and flour together between your thumbs and fingertips until you have a breadcrumb-like texture. Alternatively, pulse for a few seconds in a food processor. Quicker, but somehow less pleasing.

Add the parmesan, thyme and parsley then the egg yolks to the flour and butter. Combine, preferably with cool hands, adding enough water to produce a rollable dough. A minute of gentle kneading on a floured work surface will help. Wrap in kitchen film or greaseproof paper and chill for 20-30 minutes.

Make the filling: wipe and coarsely grate the courgettes, then transfer to a colander. Sprinkle them generously with salt, then place the colander over a bowl and leave for 30 minutes.

Trim the leeks and discard tough leaves. Cut them in half lengthways then slice into pieces the thickness of a pencil. Transfer to a colander and rinse under cold running water, then shake to remove any excess water.

Melt the butter in a large, wide pan over a low heat. Tip in the leeks, pour in the water then cover with greaseproof paper or baking parchment and a lid. Cook for 10-12 minutes, with the occasional stir. The leeks should be soft, but without browning. Stir in the peas.

Set the oven at 180C fan/gas mark 6.

Finely chop the chives and mint and add them, with the thyme, to the leeks. Stir in the lemon zest. Squeeze the courgettes firmly in your hands to remove as much water as you can, then stir into the leeks with a grinding of pepper and cook for 4-5 minutes. Break the mozzarella into large pieces, add to the filling and set aside.

Roll the pastry on a lightly floured board into a 40cm x 35cm rectangle, then transfer to a parchment covered baking sheet. Using a draining spoon, pile the filling into the centre of the pastry, leaving a 6cm rim of bare pastry around the edge and pressing the filling against the side of the pan to remove any liquid as you go. Bring the rim up and loosely fold over the filling, leaving an open area in the middle.

Brush the pastry with the beaten egg and the exposed vegetables with olive oil and bake for 35 minutes until the pastry is golden. Rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nigel Slater is the Observer’s cookery writer

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Amanda Lear: the androgynous muse to Dalí who made disco intellectual

At the peak of the disco era in the late 1970s, Amanda Lear, who had established herself as a singer after 15 years of being a Vogue model and muse to everyone from Salvador Dalí to Bryan Ferry, had a bone to pick. “Disco music is a fantastic medium, and it’s a pity not to use it intelligently: we used rock to communicate with youth,” she said in 1979. “What shocks me is seeing my colleagues, who sing well, sing idiocies. The music is good, the production is good, the singer is good. The lyrics are aberrant.”
MUSIC
The Kitchn

The Store-Bought Dressing I Use to Make Pasta Salad All Summer Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One clink of this glass and I’m brought back to my aunt’s backyard on a hot summer day, surrounded by family at a table shaded with a fraying, sun-faded umbrella. The glass, though, isn’t a flute filled with Champagne or sparkling wine. In fact, it isn’t a drinking glass at all. This is a black-lidded glass cruet and it contains my favorite herb-laden dressing, made with a packet of Good Seasons Zesty Italian Dressing & Recipe Mix.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herb#Mozzarella#Peas#Food Drink#G Parmesan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

The sheer size of the China trading relationship is why Australia has to share its feasts and famines with Beijing

Concentration on security and regional influence has distracted from the economic relationship with China, a key foundation of Australian prosperity. A high proportion of Chinese growth has been engineered by a large government-sponsored debt-fuelled infrastructure and property bender. This underpins demand for Australian products and services boosting incomes. The data...
CHINA
The Guardian

The Guardian

295K+
Followers
75K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy