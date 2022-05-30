Ex-Packer James Jones: Giants' Daniel Jones is a 'backup quarterback'

The New York Giants are believers in quarterback Daniel Jones. From co-owner John Mara to general manager Joe Schoen to head coach Brian Daboll and on down the line, the organization still believes he’s their guy.

Retired wide receiver and current NFL analyst, James Jones, strongly disagrees.

“In my humble opinion, I think we’ve seen the best of Daniel Jones. I do not think he’s a starting quarterback in the National Football League,” Jones said on NFL Network. “I think he’s a backup in this league.

“Daniel Jones has showed us who he is. And I understand he hasn’t been on good football teams. . . We’ve seen him not take care of the football year after year after year. We see him make bad decisions year after year after year. He will come out and make some good plays, but I think we’ve seen the best of Daniel Jones. The Giants will be looking for a quarterback after this season.”

Jones has actually cut down on his turnovers significantly, but his rookie campaign tends to stick in the minds of many. He was labeled a turnover machine that season and the notion has just sort of stuck.

Ultimately, it’s fair for some to believe that Jones has peaked. He’s got three seasons under his belt and each of them are progressively worse than the last (excluding turnovers). But denying that his failures are part of an overall team failure is a disservice and doesn’t address the foundational problem the Giants have been dealing with.

Will Big Blue be on the quarterback hunt a year from now? It’s entirely possible. It’s also possible we see the best version of Jones — a better version than the one analysts have seen — this season under Brian Daboll.