East Rutherford, NJ

Ex-Packer James Jones: Giants' Daniel Jones is a 'backup quarterback'

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
The New York Giants are believers in quarterback Daniel Jones. From co-owner John Mara to general manager Joe Schoen to head coach Brian Daboll and on down the line, the organization still believes he’s their guy.

Retired wide receiver and current NFL analyst, James Jones, strongly disagrees.

“In my humble opinion, I think we’ve seen the best of Daniel Jones. I do not think he’s a starting quarterback in the National Football League,” Jones said on NFL Network. “I think he’s a backup in this league.

“Daniel Jones has showed us who he is. And I understand he hasn’t been on good football teams. . . We’ve seen him not take care of the football year after year after year. We see him make bad decisions year after year after year. He will come out and make some good plays, but I think we’ve seen the best of Daniel Jones. The Giants will be looking for a quarterback after this season.”

Jones has actually cut down on his turnovers significantly, but his rookie campaign tends to stick in the minds of many. He was labeled a turnover machine that season and the notion has just sort of stuck.

Ultimately, it’s fair for some to believe that Jones has peaked. He’s got three seasons under his belt and each of them are progressively worse than the last (excluding turnovers). But denying that his failures are part of an overall team failure is a disservice and doesn’t address the foundational problem the Giants have been dealing with.

Will Big Blue be on the quarterback hunt a year from now? It’s entirely possible. It’s also possible we see the best version of Jones — a better version than the one analysts have seen — this season under Brian Daboll.

Yardbarker

Steelers' Kenny Pickett on being third-string QB: 'I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early days of a new era following the retirement of future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh signed former Chicago Bears starter and Buffalo Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky in March presumably to replace Roethlisberger but then used the 20th overall pick of this year's NFL Draft to acquire Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
