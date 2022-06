Gunstock Mountain Resort just completed the two best years of financial and operational excellence in its 84-year history and is postured for a repeat in fiscal year 2023. Under the guidance and leadership of three former and one present Gunstock Area Commissioners, the Gunstock management team, led by President and General Manager Tom Day, transformed Gunstock, from an operation that had little ability to grow profitably and sustain its infrastructure, to a for-profit business that grew its revenues $4 million in a single year. Gunstock has an enviable balance sheet and is sustainable without reliance on Belknap County taxpayers for any tax monies for annual operations.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 17 HOURS AGO