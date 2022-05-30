Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - For some reason, our WGR listeners love it when Jeremy makes me pick the Bills.

While we tend to have numerous versions of "Howard Picks the Bills" before the first game of the season is played, the version right after the schedule comes out is always fun.

In case you missed it, here is what I think:

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - Getty Images

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams - 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Why not start the regular season with the defending champions and see what the Bills have right off the bat.

This game might swing on the availability of Tre'Davious White since the Bills will be facing a very good quarterback in Matthew Stafford, as well as a pair of top receivers in Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. But the Bills' offense will be the story in this one, as they pick up where they left off in the playoffs and lead the team to an opening night victory.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Patrick McDermott - Getty Images

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans - 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

I'm not a believer in the Titans, even though they somehow were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season. The Bills should've beaten Tennessee last season in Nashville. They'll make up for it with a home opening triumph.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Michael Reaves - Getty Images

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Josh Allen owns Miami. Until the Dolphins defense proves they can stop him, I'll take the Bills.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Rob Carr - Getty Images

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

I'm expecting a big bounce back from Lamar Jackson and company. They were crushed by injuries last season, which depleted their backfield and secondary. Odds are they won't have such a run of guys going down. At one point last season, Baltimore was 8-3, then Jackson was hurt and the season went south.

Pick: LOSS

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - Getty Images

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Steelers should still have a very strong defense, but I don't know how much they'll get from their offense, even though the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger should actually help them.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

I think the Chiefs will still be very good, but you can't minimize the loss of Tyreek Hill and the impact on their offense. The Bills beat up the Chiefs in Kansas City during the regular season, and we know they should've won there in the playoffs.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit ADMAR Construction Equipment and Supplies

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Photo credit Bryan M. Bennett - Getty Images

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Green Bay Packers - 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

At least the Bills get this tough matchup out of their bye.

The Packers suffered a significant loss in the offseason when Davante Adams left town, but they should still be one of the best teams in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers is still mad for losing to Doug Marrone.

Pick: LOSS

Photo credit Elsa - Getty Images

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6 at New York Jets - 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

I think the Jets have had a good offseason, adding more weapons for their young quarterback and bolstering what was an awful secondary. It still won't be enough, though. The Bills are still clearly the better team.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Hannah Foslien - Getty Images

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. EST (FOX)

The Vikings should be better just because of their coaching change, but shouldn't be a playoff contender and shouldn't be a problem for the Bills.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Gregory Shamus - Getty Images

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Is Deshaun Watson playing or not? The Browns are definitely a better team if he does play this season. Regardless, I'll take the Bills in this game whether Watson plays or not.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Dave Reginek - Getty Images

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions - 12:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

Josh Allen is unbeaten on Thanksgiving! Make it 3-0 after a triumph in the "Motor City." Then you can enjoy your feast.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Maddie Malhotra - Getty Images

Week 13: Thursday, Dec. 1 at New England Patriots - 8:15 p.m. EST (Amazon Prime Video)

The Patriots' defense was schooled by the Bills offense the last two times these two teams met. New England looked slow on that side of the ball. After losing their best cover corner to free agency, they have to prove they can stop Mr. Allen and his friends.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - Getty Images

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. New York Jets - 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

See Week 9.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Joshua Bessex - Getty Images

Week 15: Sat./Sun., Dec. 17/18 vs. Miami Dolphins - TBD

See Week 3.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Jonathan Daniel - Getty Images

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

I expect the Bears to finish last in the NFC North, which means I expect the Bills to blow into the "Windy City" and leave with a victory.

Pick: WIN

Photo credit Brett Carlsen - Getty Images

Week 17: Monday, Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals - 8:30 p.m. EST (ESPN/ABC)

This should be one of the better Monday night games of the season.

I think the Bengals will take a small step back from last season, but they'll still be good enough to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Joe Burrow and company will be too much for the Bills on this night, bringing an end to an eight-game win streak.

Pick: LOSS

Photo credit Bryan M. Bennett - Getty Images

Week 18: Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8 vs. New England Patriots - TBD

The Patriots will not be playing for a playoff spot, and the Bills should be playing for the No. 1 seed. Give the Bills a sixth win in the last seven games with the formerly dominant Patriots.

Pick: WIN

----------

Final result: 14-3.

That will include a three-peat for the Bills in the AFC East, and I think home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.