ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Howard picks the Bills

By Howard Simon
WGR550
WGR550
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42m1yf_0fuuaPz900

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - For some reason, our WGR listeners love it when Jeremy makes me pick the Bills.

While we tend to have numerous versions of "Howard Picks the Bills" before the first game of the season is played, the version right after the schedule comes out is always fun.

In case you missed it, here is what I think:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THVrP_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - Getty Images

Week 1: Thursday, Sept. 8 at Los Angeles Rams - 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Why not start the regular season with the defending champions and see what the Bills have right off the bat.

This game might swing on the availability of Tre'Davious White since the Bills will be facing a very good quarterback in Matthew Stafford, as well as a pair of top receivers in Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. But the Bills' offense will be the story in this one, as they pick up where they left off in the playoffs and lead the team to an opening night victory.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQlGa_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Patrick McDermott - Getty Images

Week 2: Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Tennessee Titans - 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

I'm not a believer in the Titans, even though they somehow were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season. The Bills should've beaten Tennessee last season in Nashville. They'll make up for it with a home opening triumph.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdHkV_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Michael Reaves - Getty Images

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Josh Allen owns Miami. Until the Dolphins defense proves they can stop him, I'll take the Bills.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfR6W_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Rob Carr - Getty Images

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Baltimore Ravens - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

I'm expecting a big bounce back from Lamar Jackson and company. They were crushed by injuries last season, which depleted their backfield and secondary. Odds are they won't have such a run of guys going down. At one point last season, Baltimore was 8-3, then Jackson was hurt and the season went south.

Pick: LOSS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jooT_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - Getty Images

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Steelers should still have a very strong defense, but I don't know how much they'll get from their offense, even though the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger should actually help them.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeAuR_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

I think the Chiefs will still be very good, but you can't minimize the loss of Tyreek Hill and the impact on their offense. The Bills beat up the Chiefs in Kansas City during the regular season, and we know they should've won there in the playoffs.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mUqH_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit ADMAR Construction Equipment and Supplies

Week 7: BYE WEEK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sW8Px_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Bryan M. Bennett - Getty Images

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Green Bay Packers - 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

At least the Bills get this tough matchup out of their bye.

The Packers suffered a significant loss in the offseason when Davante Adams left town, but they should still be one of the best teams in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers is still mad for losing to Doug Marrone.

Pick: LOSS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhKYE_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Elsa - Getty Images

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6 at New York Jets - 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

I think the Jets have had a good offseason, adding more weapons for their young quarterback and bolstering what was an awful secondary. It still won't be enough, though. The Bills are still clearly the better team.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Pcew_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Hannah Foslien - Getty Images

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m. EST (FOX)

The Vikings should be better just because of their coaching change, but shouldn't be a playoff contender and shouldn't be a problem for the Bills.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dh9JU_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Gregory Shamus - Getty Images

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Cleveland Browns - 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

Is Deshaun Watson playing or not? The Browns are definitely a better team if he does play this season. Regardless, I'll take the Bills in this game whether Watson plays or not.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfwR3_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Dave Reginek - Getty Images

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 24 at Detroit Lions - 12:30 p.m. EST (CBS)

Josh Allen is unbeaten on Thanksgiving! Make it 3-0 after a triumph in the "Motor City." Then you can enjoy your feast.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUNSp_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Maddie Malhotra - Getty Images

Week 13: Thursday, Dec. 1 at New England Patriots - 8:15 p.m. EST (Amazon Prime Video)

The Patriots' defense was schooled by the Bills offense the last two times these two teams met. New England looked slow on that side of the ball. After losing their best cover corner to free agency, they have to prove they can stop Mr. Allen and his friends.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiQen_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Timothy T. Ludwig - Getty Images

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 vs. New York Jets - 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

See Week 9.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tyob_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Joshua Bessex - Getty Images

Week 15: Sat./Sun., Dec. 17/18 vs. Miami Dolphins - TBD

See Week 3.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxqAs_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Jonathan Daniel - Getty Images

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears - 1 p.m. EST (CBS)

I expect the Bears to finish last in the NFC North, which means I expect the Bills to blow into the "Windy City" and leave with a victory.

Pick: WIN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CGT3_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Brett Carlsen - Getty Images

Week 17: Monday, Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals - 8:30 p.m. EST (ESPN/ABC)

This should be one of the better Monday night games of the season.

I think the Bengals will take a small step back from last season, but they'll still be good enough to make the playoffs as a Wild Card team. Joe Burrow and company will be too much for the Bills on this night, bringing an end to an eight-game win streak.

Pick: LOSS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eV3S_0fuuaPz900
Photo credit Bryan M. Bennett - Getty Images

Week 18: Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8 vs. New England Patriots - TBD

The Patriots will not be playing for a playoff spot, and the Bills should be playing for the No. 1 seed. Give the Bills a sixth win in the last seven games with the formerly dominant Patriots.

Pick: WIN

----------

Final result: 14-3.

That will include a three-peat for the Bills in the AFC East, and I think home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Named Potential Cut Candidate

The New York Giants are gradually retooling their roster under new management. That could mean moving on from a 2019 draft pick who showed tremendous promise early in his career. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus identified fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton as a candidate to get released or traded....
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Colin Cowherd 'Suspicious' Of 1 Young NFL Quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers claim to be high on Trey Lance, but Colin Cowherd isn't buying it just yet. On "The Herd" today, Cowherd explained why he's a little "suspicious" on the second-year quarterback. In his eyes, the 49ers are trying too hard to "sell" people on Lance. Underneath the...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Working Out Veteran Free Agent Today

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL.com Names League's No. 1 "Bandwagon" Team

We're at that point in the offseason where everyone is hyping up their team well ahead of training camp. For NFL.com, there's one team worth hopping onto the "bandwagon" for. In a recent feature, NFL analyst Adam Schein dubbed the New Orleans Saints as the bandwagon team that he is "ready to drive" and expects them to make the playoffs. He believes that the Saints will beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC South title in 2022.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Buffalo, NY
Gridiron Junkies

Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now

The NFL free agency class of 2022 is more diverse than it is showy. Even though the high end of this list doesn't feature many young players in their prime, I've never had to leave so many good possibilities out of the Top 101. The NFL is becoming more and more of a one-year contract league, and this list reflects that with a number of well-known players.
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

New Commanders’ stadium to include 1 interesting caveat

The Washington Commanders want to build a new stadium within the next several years, but they are not exactly planning to go big. The Commanders recently acquired an option to purchase 200 acres of land Woodbridge, Va. They are exploring the possibility of building a new stadium there. According to Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Washington’s proposal calls for a 55,000-seat stadium. That would be the smallest stadium in the NFL.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Packers#Jets#American Football#Nbc#Espn#Titans#Afc#Cbs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Eat a couple cows': Rookie DT John Ridgeway to beef up after heat, speed of early practices

It’s been quite a month for John Ridgeway. The defensive tackle woke up as a Dallas Cowboy for the first time the morning of May 1, having been drafted by the team in the fifth round just the day before. On May 7, he celebrated his 23rd birthday. On May 13, he signed his rookie contract with the organization and attended his first day of minicamp. May 24, his first day meeting the Cowboys veterans at Day One of OTAs.
DALLAS, TX
WGR550

What fantasy players think of Bills

Taking a look at the Buffalo Bills’ skill-position players and report on what the fantasy crowd sees as likely to happen in 2022. Mike Schopp has more:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden’s honest thoughts on NFL revealed

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was supposed to be the one to finally lead the organization back to prominence. Instead, his tenure ultimately ended in a disturbing way due to his disgusting emails. Gruden resigned back in October after e-mails emerged between himself and former Washington Commanders...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
740
Followers
3K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy