The Buccaneers don’t currently have a need for Ndamukong Suh on their roster at his most recent price, but he would be great on a cheaper deal. The offseason for the Buccaneers and Ndamukong Suh has been one of very little actual substance. Both parties have made it clear that they would like to continue this business relationship for at least one more season, but the deal hasn’t gotten done yet.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO