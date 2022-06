Follow all the action from Day 12 at the French Open as the women’s semi-finals take place at Roland Garros. The tennis world is still recovering from the epic late-night contest between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, while Marin Cilic dumped Andrey Rublev out in a five-set thriller, before Casper Ruud emerged victorious against Holger Rune to complete the final four in the men’s singles. But now it’s time to watch the most dominant player in the entire sport: Iga Swiatek. The Pole has now extended her winning streak to 33 matches during the last week in Paris....

TENNIS ・ 3 HOURS AGO