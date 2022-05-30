One Transported After Medical Call at Lake Terramuggus in Marlborough

(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A box truck fire caused I-91 northbound to close in Meriden Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police responded to assist the local fire department with a box truck fire on I-91 northbound in the area of Exits 15-16 in Meriden around 7:17 a.m. Travel lanes were temporarily shut down while the fire […]
Emergency crews responded to Park Street and Bartholomew Avenue in Hartford after a gas main was struck, fire officials said. They responded just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday and found that a gas main had been struck at an outdoor construction site. Connecticut Natural Gas was at the scene and Hartford...
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash on I-84 in Vernon on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police said. CSP, Vernon EMS, ASM Medic, Talcott Vernon Fire Department, and Manchester Medic responded to the crash involving a tractor trailer just after 7:30 a.m. Lifestar...
A woman was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition after losing control of her vehicle and rear-ending a vehicle parked on the side of I-84 in Connecticut, state police said. Tolland County resident Aubria Scallon, of Vernon, age 39, was driving east on I-84 when she began to...
Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Route 6 in Killingly, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident happened in the area of Dark Lantern Hill Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. Connecticut State Police said they responded to the crash involving extrication and minor...
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) – A tractor-trailer caught on fire on I-84 Thursday morning, causing delays and closures. The tractor-trailer fire occurred on I-84 eastbound between Exits 26 and 27 in Cheshire just after 2:30 a.m. It took hours for the scene to clear, but lanes have since reopened. The...
SIMSBURY — When local firefighters arrived at the scene of a plane crash Tuesday night, they had an unusual, but welcome problem — there were no victims, the fire chief said. The small plane had overshot the runway at Simsbury Airport, traveled about 250 feet, plowed through a...
A 24-year-old man died from his injuries after he lost control of the car he was driving in Connecticut and crashed into a tree. The crash happened on I-84 in Tolland at about 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2011 Buick Regal CXL was...
State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man. The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police. A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling...
Several people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in Ellington Tuesday night, according to state police, and serious injuries were reported. The crash happened around 8:48 p.m. on Windermere Avenue and the road was closed until around 11:18 p.m. No additional information was available.
A 25-year-old West Haven man has died after a crash on Interstate 84 in Tolland just after 5 a.m. Thursday. State police said 25-year-old Conor Patrick Pickering, of West Haven, lost control while driving near the exit 68 off-ramp, skidded off the road and hit a tree. Pickering was brought...
(WFSB) – A man who survived a wrong way crash spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News. This is a deadly problem that’s plagued Connecticut as we’re on pace to break records for wrong way crash fatalities. “You drive casually every day and that car that was just on...
Milford Police are looking for your help identifying several people believed to be involved in a large fight that took place at Walnut Beach this weekend. Some changes are going into effect at the beach, including parking restrictions, and police will be tracking social media accounts that promote events that are not authorized, city officials said.
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus fire in Rocky Hill closed down I-91 southbound Wednesday morning. According to Connecticut State Police, there is an unoccupied bus fire in the area of Exit 22. The right two lanes are currently closed. No injuries were reported, and police urge drivers to avoid the area. See our […]
An 82-year-old New Haven woman and an 83-year-old East Haven woman lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday. Here’s what happened, according to a report by State Trooper Thomas Rochette:. The crash occurred on the Route 82 Connector in Haddam around 3 p.m. Patricia Tucker, 82, who lived...
Two people have died after a head-on collision in Franklin Monday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Around 7:50 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Route 32 for a report of a head-on crash. State police said LifeStar was called. A car was traveling on the northbound side...
Connecticut State Police said they're responding to a head-on collision that happened in Tolland Wednesday. Officials said the crash happened on Tolland Stage Road at about 3:15 p.m. Fire officials responded to the scene. The road is closed while authorities investigate. Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take...
